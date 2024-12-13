Michael Moore

FactCheck: We Are a Liberal N…
A Manifesto Against For-Profit Health Insurance Companies — by Michael Moore
I hereby give you my Oscar-nominated Documentary on the Killer Health Insurance companies like United HealthCare —SICKO — for FREE… and let’s end and…
  
Michael Moore
135
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
One week in America reveals our promise, our problems, and the enemies within.
  
Michael Moore
128
Last Thoughts in the Final Minutes of November
Remember, Remember, the 5th of November
  
Michael Moore
165

November 2024

GENOCIDE ARMS DEALERS
These Democratic and Independent Senators Voted to Send More Weapons to Israel to Kill Civilians in Gaza.
  
Michael Moore
126
10 Things I’m Thankful for on This Thanksgiving Day
It’s 5am and I can’t get back to sleep which has weirdly filled me with immense gratitude for so much to so many that I’m just going to write down what…
  
Michael Moore
92
The America I Want to Save Is the America We’ve Never Had
A Thanksgiving Eve Message from Michael Moore
  
Michael Moore
110
Biden Going Out With a Bang
Dear Joe,
  
Michael Moore
140
What Good Is an Election Rigger If They Can't Rig the Rigging?
I couldn’t help but think as I tried to fall asleep the night of the election last week, after we were assaulted with the news that Trump had somehow…
  
Michael Moore
257
Hey, If You Can Kill 20 Million Native Americans, Enslave 12 Million Africans, and Let Biden Fund the Slaughter of 40,000 Women, Children…
— Of Course You Can Install a Rapist/Felon/Fascist as your President! In the Meantime, Breathe, Take Care of Yourself, Read a Good Book.
  
Michael Moore
268
I Mean, How Bad Can It Really Be? Oh. That Bad.
Surely it’s nothing that a show-tune or two can’t fix!
  
Michael Moore
382
28:33
A TSUNAMI OF WOMEN.
Yes Donald, WE DO CONTROL THE WEATHER!
  
Michael Moore
181
Message to All Poll Workers on Election Day: Please Protect Women Voters Today
Seems Some of Their Husbands Are There to Make Sure They Vote for Trump
  
Michael Moore
55
