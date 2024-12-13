Michael Moore
A Manifesto Against For-Profit Health Insurance Companies — by Michael Moore
I hereby give you my Oscar-nominated Documentary on the Killer Health Insurance companies like United HealthCare —SICKO — for FREE… and let’s end and…
16 hrs ago
•
Michael Moore
1,343
135
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
One week in America reveals our promise, our problems, and the enemies within.
Dec 6
•
Michael Moore
976
128
Last Thoughts in the Final Minutes of November
Remember, Remember, the 5th of November
Dec 1
•
Michael Moore
793
165
November 2024
GENOCIDE ARMS DEALERS
These Democratic and Independent Senators Voted to Send More Weapons to Israel to Kill Civilians in Gaza.
Nov 30
•
Michael Moore
753
126
10 Things I’m Thankful for on This Thanksgiving Day
It’s 5am and I can’t get back to sleep which has weirdly filled me with immense gratitude for so much to so many that I’m just going to write down what…
Nov 28
•
Michael Moore
1,055
92
The America I Want to Save Is the America We’ve Never Had
A Thanksgiving Eve Message from Michael Moore
Nov 27
•
Michael Moore
973
110
Biden Going Out With a Bang
Dear Joe,
Nov 24
•
Michael Moore
1,873
140
What Good Is an Election Rigger If They Can't Rig the Rigging?
I couldn’t help but think as I tried to fall asleep the night of the election last week, after we were assaulted with the news that Trump had somehow…
Nov 15
•
Michael Moore
1,267
257
Hey, If You Can Kill 20 Million Native Americans, Enslave 12 Million Africans, and Let Biden Fund the Slaughter of 40,000 Women, Children…
— Of Course You Can Install a Rapist/Felon/Fascist as your President! In the Meantime, Breathe, Take Care of Yourself, Read a Good Book.
Nov 14
•
Michael Moore
3,709
268
I Mean, How Bad Can It Really Be? Oh. That Bad.
Surely it’s nothing that a show-tune or two can’t fix!
Nov 12
•
Michael Moore
1,539
28:33
A TSUNAMI OF WOMEN.
Yes Donald, WE DO CONTROL THE WEATHER!
Nov 5
•
Michael Moore
824
181
Message to All Poll Workers on Election Day: Please Protect Women Voters Today
Seems Some of Their Husbands Are There to Make Sure They Vote for Trump
Nov 5
•
Michael Moore
544
