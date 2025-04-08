“DOGE House (Tesla for Sale)” — Hector Cosme

This weekend, MILLIONS OF PEOPLE took to the streets of America to protest Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and what this administration of dangerous idiots, creepy billionaires and outright white supremacist fascists are doing to this country.

MILLIONS OF PEOPLE! There were 1,500 registered protests and hundreds more that just sprung up spontaneously in places where nothing had been planned but people said… “F*ck it! Let’s just go down to the courthouse!”

You would think this would be front page news. This would be blasting every 20 minutes of “Breaking News” and “This Just In!” and “Happening Now in the Situation Room!”

But, according to CNN, it was “scores of people” and USA Today said it was “tens of thousands” which was at least more than FOX News which said it was just “thousands of people.”

They refused to believe that MILLIONS of everyday Americans left their homes and packed tens of thousands of streets — even though they knew in advance there were over 600,000 people who had already RSVP’d to rallies nationwide weeks before the protests even started! And if you’ve ever met any Lefties and Independents and Traditional Non Voters… we don’t sign up for ANYTHING. For every 1 person who RSVP’d there were at least 8 who said, “Dude, I’ll just show up, why do I have to RSVP? This isn’t a bridal shower!”

From my vantage point, I can safely tell you that there were at least 2,000 planned protests on Saturday — and, my guess, thousands more unplanned, random, last minute gatherings, curbside cheerings and angry spontaneous blowouts, fists-in-the-air, middle-fingers waving and otherwise mild mannered citizens of America SCREAMING HOLY BLOODY MURDER!

The outcry is massive and unstoppable. A hundred thousand people or more in EACH of these cities: New York, Boston, Chicago, Philly, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. Tens and tens of thousands of people came out in Seattle and Lansing and Madison and beyond. The list and the attendance numbers are breathtaking — from large metropolitan centers to all sorts of villages and small towns everywhere. And now… add in that there were well over 1,000 in Columbia, South Carolina and numbers just like this everywhere — from Mississippi (500 in Gulfport and 300 more in Jackson) to Traverse City, Michigan (4,000), to the 400 in nearby Benzonia. I know. What is a Benzonia?

The organizers of the nationwide event — the 50501 Movement — have an official tally of over 5,000,000 people — 5 Million!

Another group — the American Federation of Teachers — who know a little something about counting — say that there were at least 4 million people who took to the streets all across the country.

Millions and millions of people from all over the country, from all walks of life and all age groups, marching for Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, marching to defend the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services, marching to protect the funding of cancer research and efforts to stop the next global pandemic, marching against the greed of capitalism, and marching to oppose mass deportations and the rounding up of immigrants and college students and marching against the unending genocide in Palestine, a mass murder paid for with our tax dollars and carried out with our weapons of war.

You would think all of this would lead all the news channels to show these scenes and talk about it all day long. But this was not done. It was not a front page story in the New York Times. Instead it was on Page 18 — in a city where there were literally and obviously well over 100,000 people in the streets just down the block from their billion-dollar skyscraper.

So, my friends, next to us already knowing that we are a nonviolent army of millions, and next to us already knowing the fact that that there are more of us than there are of all of them, here is the most important thing I want all of you to take away from this historic protest:

The only ones more frightened about our record turnout than Trump and Musk are the corporate media, the Wall Streeters, the billionaires and the other Party they own — the weak, lame Party that had 49 years to make Roe the law of the land and did nothing. The party that oversaw the rise of the #1 cause of death of American children — GUNS — and did nothing to stop this slaughter because they were afraid of the NRA. The Party that embraced Netanyahu and fully funded and armed his ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people — these are the same politicians whose pundits and media have tried to bury how massive the turnout was on Saturday when MILLIONS of Americans said ENOUGH! They do not want you to know that you hold the power, and that you are going to do their job for them and bring Trump down. Because when Trump’s MAGA traitors lose in next year’s elections, they, the pathetic old school Dems, they fear they too will be swept away. We are coming after them for their incompetence, their malpractice in letting Trump and Musk take over. They hid Biden’s decline from the public and fixed it so that we wouldn’t have someone who could crush Trump. They instead crushed the working class and the youth who ended up in despair, many of them too devastated, too resigned to even vote.

Let me say this again:

The people in charge — and I’m not just talking about the Trump administration — do NOT want to encourage you to rise up, to fight back. Because when the people rise up… that is the moment when everyone says, “I’ve had it!” — Democratic voters and Republicans — “with all the shit that is happening!” There's going to be such a reaction to all the destruction Musk and Trump have caused — and the fact that the “opposition” party has sat by and almost silently let it happen — that all of this madness, all of this OVERREACH and all of this MAGA attempt to OVERWHELM all of us into a mass depression — this will now boil over into a nonviolent OVERTHROW! The people are mad as hell, and they are not going to take it any more.

We will not be ignored.

Five million+ people in the streets organized by… each other! The media ignored it in the days and weeks leading up to this protest and tried to ignore it as soon as it was over — just like Fox News keeps removing the stock market ticker as Trump craters the American economy and plunders the 401(k)s of those lucky enough to have one. They ignored it all and we still showed up.

And we are not going to stop. The next mass nationwide rally is April 19. Go to www.FiftyFifty.one to find out about events near you. More events are being added each day. And if you don’t see one in your city or your town — they have tools to help you organize one.

ORGANIZE ONE!!

THE POWER IS IN YOUR HANDS!!

If you missed out on last weekend's protest — then this is your chance to take part! And if you were one of the FIVE MILLION+ PEOPLE IN THE STREETS this past Saturday… then make a plan now to get back out into the streets on April 19th… and think of 2-4 new people you can bring with you.

AND NOW…

Here are the next three dozen paintings, pictures and sculptures in my ongoing series, DONALD TRUMP IS DESPERATELY BEGGING YOU TO PAINT HIM A NEW PORTRAIT…

ENJOY!! And send me yours to share with the world!

— Michael

If you missed the previous ones:

“Puppetmasters” — M. Louise Stanley

— Gina Telcocci

— J. Martin

— JLynch

— Ann Sorensen

— Doug Dalrymple

“Double Trouble” — Ingrid Schraufstatter

— Natalie Barbera

— Wayne Shellabarger

“These are doodles my late mother drew. I found them while I was cleaning out my parents home after they passed away. My mother was an artist and a great judge of character, as you can see in these renderings. If she were still here, I'm certain she would have painted a magnificent portrait of him depicting his true colors. My mother's name was Kelly Levene and she passed away in 2018. I wish she were still here, but I'm so grateful she did not live to see him in office again.” — Jolie Levene-Pryor

— Paula Lessard

“Made by neighbor 2016 with a croissant for hair. Wouldn't last long so substituted my dog’s hair shed from brush. You have to put your lips on Trump's to blow up the balloon, but the air passing through and hot air blowing out is worth it!” — Guy Tucker

— Robert Meganck

“Clown Man” — Dani Smith

“Bromance” — Wendy Reiswig Bailey

“Clueless” — Hannah Ruth Price

— Jennifer

— Joel Tidey

“How Tariffs Work” — Jeff Berry

— Rob Westall

“Snake of the Year” — Victoria Jendretzke

“He Speaks with Forked Tongue” — Marijane Mercer

— Jenny Fielstra

— Michael Connor

— Armando Gallegos

— Tamara Miller Lee

— Brian Colley

— Susie Wecker

— Joe Mathieu

— Anonymous

— Linda Santanen

“Friends Forever” — Iris Richardson

— Karen Folsom

— B. Leake

