There Was a Record 5 to 6 Million People Who Took to the Streets to Stop Trump on Saturday! — And the Only Sound of Silence You Hear is from the Media and the Democratic Party
Plus — 36 Brand New Even More Perfect Portraits of Donald Trump!
This weekend, MILLIONS OF PEOPLE took to the streets of America to protest Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and what this administration of dangerous idiots, creepy billionaires and outright white supremacist fascists are doing to this country.
MILLIONS OF PEOPLE! There were 1,500 registered protests and hundreds more that just sprung up spontaneously in places where nothing had been planned but people said… “F*ck it! Let’s just go down to the courthouse!”
You would think this would be front page news. This would be blasting every 20 minutes of “Breaking News” and “This Just In!” and “Happening Now in the Situation Room!”
But, according to CNN, it was “scores of people” and USA Today said it was “tens of thousands” which was at least more than FOX News which said it was just “thousands of people.”
They refused to believe that MILLIONS of everyday Americans left their homes and packed tens of thousands of streets — even though they knew in advance there were over 600,000 people who had already RSVP’d to rallies nationwide weeks before the protests even started! And if you’ve ever met any Lefties and Independents and Traditional Non Voters… we don’t sign up for ANYTHING. For every 1 person who RSVP’d there were at least 8 who said, “Dude, I’ll just show up, why do I have to RSVP? This isn’t a bridal shower!”
From my vantage point, I can safely tell you that there were at least 2,000 planned protests on Saturday — and, my guess, thousands more unplanned, random, last minute gatherings, curbside cheerings and angry spontaneous blowouts, fists-in-the-air, middle-fingers waving and otherwise mild mannered citizens of America SCREAMING HOLY BLOODY MURDER!
The outcry is massive and unstoppable. A hundred thousand people or more in EACH of these cities: New York, Boston, Chicago, Philly, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. Tens and tens of thousands of people came out in Seattle and Lansing and Madison and beyond. The list and the attendance numbers are breathtaking — from large metropolitan centers to all sorts of villages and small towns everywhere. And now… add in that there were well over 1,000 in Columbia, South Carolina and numbers just like this everywhere — from Mississippi (500 in Gulfport and 300 more in Jackson) to Traverse City, Michigan (4,000), to the 400 in nearby Benzonia. I know. What is a Benzonia?
The organizers of the nationwide event — the 50501 Movement — have an official tally of over 5,000,000 people — 5 Million!
Another group — the American Federation of Teachers — who know a little something about counting — say that there were at least 4 million people who took to the streets all across the country.
Millions and millions of people from all over the country, from all walks of life and all age groups, marching for Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, marching to defend the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services, marching to protect the funding of cancer research and efforts to stop the next global pandemic, marching against the greed of capitalism, and marching to oppose mass deportations and the rounding up of immigrants and college students and marching against the unending genocide in Palestine, a mass murder paid for with our tax dollars and carried out with our weapons of war.
You would think all of this would lead all the news channels to show these scenes and talk about it all day long. But this was not done. It was not a front page story in the New York Times. Instead it was on Page 18 — in a city where there were literally and obviously well over 100,000 people in the streets just down the block from their billion-dollar skyscraper.
So, my friends, next to us already knowing that we are a nonviolent army of millions, and next to us already knowing the fact that that there are more of us than there are of all of them, here is the most important thing I want all of you to take away from this historic protest:
The only ones more frightened about our record turnout than Trump and Musk are the corporate media, the Wall Streeters, the billionaires and the other Party they own — the weak, lame Party that had 49 years to make Roe the law of the land and did nothing. The party that oversaw the rise of the #1 cause of death of American children — GUNS — and did nothing to stop this slaughter because they were afraid of the NRA. The Party that embraced Netanyahu and fully funded and armed his ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people — these are the same politicians whose pundits and media have tried to bury how massive the turnout was on Saturday when MILLIONS of Americans said ENOUGH! They do not want you to know that you hold the power, and that you are going to do their job for them and bring Trump down. Because when Trump’s MAGA traitors lose in next year’s elections, they, the pathetic old school Dems, they fear they too will be swept away. We are coming after them for their incompetence, their malpractice in letting Trump and Musk take over. They hid Biden’s decline from the public and fixed it so that we wouldn’t have someone who could crush Trump. They instead crushed the working class and the youth who ended up in despair, many of them too devastated, too resigned to even vote.
Let me say this again:
The people in charge — and I’m not just talking about the Trump administration — do NOT want to encourage you to rise up, to fight back. Because when the people rise up… that is the moment when everyone says, “I’ve had it!” — Democratic voters and Republicans — “with all the shit that is happening!” There's going to be such a reaction to all the destruction Musk and Trump have caused — and the fact that the “opposition” party has sat by and almost silently let it happen — that all of this madness, all of this OVERREACH and all of this MAGA attempt to OVERWHELM all of us into a mass depression — this will now boil over into a nonviolent OVERTHROW! The people are mad as hell, and they are not going to take it any more.
We will not be ignored.
Five million+ people in the streets organized by… each other! The media ignored it in the days and weeks leading up to this protest and tried to ignore it as soon as it was over — just like Fox News keeps removing the stock market ticker as Trump craters the American economy and plunders the 401(k)s of those lucky enough to have one. They ignored it all and we still showed up.
And we are not going to stop. The next mass nationwide rally is April 19. Go to www.FiftyFifty.one to find out about events near you. More events are being added each day. And if you don’t see one in your city or your town — they have tools to help you organize one.
ORGANIZE ONE!!
THE POWER IS IN YOUR HANDS!!
If you missed out on last weekend's protest — then this is your chance to take part! And if you were one of the FIVE MILLION+ PEOPLE IN THE STREETS this past Saturday… then make a plan now to get back out into the streets on April 19th… and think of 2-4 new people you can bring with you.
AND NOW…
Here are the next three dozen paintings, pictures and sculptures in my ongoing series, DONALD TRUMP IS DESPERATELY BEGGING YOU TO PAINT HIM A NEW PORTRAIT…
ENJOY!! And send me yours to share with the world!
— Michael
If you missed the previous ones:
CHAOS AND CONFUSION
Many of us are having sleepless nights, due to the constant nightmarish barrage of horrendous daily news. It feels like all respected traditions and norms of civilized governance are being discarded, along with citizens’ dignity and inalienable rights, with the mere stroke of a Sharpie.
It’s like we have fallen down the rabbit hole and the Mad Hatter is dictating policy, with neither thought nor care for the consequences. And Trump’s emotionless surrogate Elon Musk, via the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is ransacking programs and peoples’ lives, with robotic disregard.
I am overwhelmed with sadness, for the lives that will be lost, the diseases that won’t be prevented and the research for cures that will be stymied, by the freezing of USAID funds. It’s difficult to fathom the abject cruelty behind stranding millions of tons of emergency rations rotting in shipping containers abroad and in U.S. farmers’ warehouses, while children are dying from malnutrition.
Trump has also signed an Executive Order (EO), withdrawing The United States from the World Health Organization. This administration has an empathy-free protocol. The appointment of vaccine denier Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Health, further serves to emphasize Trump’s lack of concern for the health of the nation.
I am appalled by the disrespect and lack of compassion for veterans, who have seen the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) stripped of personnel and resources. The recent budget and staff cuts enacted by DOGE, greatly limit programs devised to provide lifelong resources to vets and their families, including therapy and suicide counselling.
I’m disgusted by the blatantly displayed racism behind ending the Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiative. D.E.I. exists to give everyone a fair chance at education and employment, regardless of race, sex or physical limitations. Trump would have us believe its purpose is to steal placements from white men, to put it simply. The extent of his discrimination is so cancerous that attempts have been made to erase the historical records of accomplishments by minorities.
I am flabbergasted by the utter stupidity in disregarding the importance of departments like The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAH). Trump’s actions to eliminate clean energy incentives and environmental protection regulations are to accommodate his “drill baby drill” declaration. This short-sighted attitude of greed and climate change denial, has also resulted in withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord.
The flood of irresponsible and detrimental policy changes and E.O.s, flowing like toxic sewage from the Oval Office is extensive. The self-serving actions of Musk’s DOGE, are to wreak havoc, and to protect himself from a myriad of pending lawsuits, by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Agency. Installing corrupt cronies to oversee these government agencies, also facilitates Trump’s crypto scams and stock manipulations, by removing any semblance of oversight.
The Supreme Court majority has virtually surrendered its vigilance of constitutionally mandated laws, with last year’s verdict giving Trump immunity, for most of his actions, while in power. Just today SCOTUS allowed the Trump administration to temporarily maintain the suspension of $65 million in teacher training grants, due to DEI concerns raised by the Education Department. Universities across the country are being threatened with defunding, if they don’t comply with Trump’s agenda.
All politically unaffiliated department heads of the Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice have been replaced by inept MAGA toadies, who have sworn allegiance to Trump, over loyalty to their country. Trump wasted no time activating those agencies in a personal witch hunt of retribution and extortion, against anyone involved in trying to bring him to justice, for his multitude of past crimes. Law firms are being blackmailed into refusing representation to anyone challenging his edicts. As an added insult, Trump not only pardoned the entire despicable cast of the January 6th insurrection, he is floating the idea of compensating them.
Meanwhile, students are being illegally deported and imprisoned without due process, for exercising their rights to peacefully protest. Minorities with tattoos are being renditioned to a El Salvador prison, and kept in sub-human conditions, on the judgemental whims of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The recently announced illogical tariffs, which already threaten to tank the economy, are instrumental in achieving the end result of rendering the American public penniless and powerless. Trump reportedly posted on Truth Social Friday, April 4th, that his strategy is “ALREADY WORKING” and “MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE,” according to The New York Times.
While it may seem that an unhinged demented President is steering the ship with a malfunctioning compass, there is method to the madness. Demoralizing and overwhelming the public into a sense of helplessness, is essential to the unfolding plot line scripted in Project 2025. That 900 plus page guide to presidential transition is based loosely on the beliefs of Curtis Yarvin, that democracy is doomed, and the population should be ruled by a Monarch or C.E.O. It was produced by The Heritage Foundation and other ultra conservative groups, as a blueprint for Trump’s return to office, and suggests the President should have absolute power over all branches of government. Project 2025 is Yarvin on steroids. Trump tried to publicly distance himself from it before the election, but since his inauguration in January, his actions and E.O.s have echoed The Heritage Foundation’s guidance.
There can be no doubt, that a coup is underway, and rapidly approaching fruition. The systematic dismantling of checks and balances of power, is pretty much accomplished. Cowardly Republicans and supine Democrat Congressional Representatives’ voices of dissent have been absent, but for a few rarities. The hope for a blue wave of dissent in 2026, to alter the present course of mayhem, will fade into the vapour of fantasy, if they don’t collectively condemn this administration.
Courageous people will stand up and be heard in massive nationwide demonstrations. I anticipate their cries of outrage will be thunderous. I pray their voices will be heard and heeded, for their cause is righteous. Their success is crucial.
Oh Michael! You SOOOOO nailed it:
====> The only ones more frightened about our record turnout than Trump and Musk are the corporate media, the Wall Streeters, the billionaires and the other Party they own.
The capitalist class is shaking in their boots. It's bad enough that the bozos broke their imperialist NATO, there exploitationist global economy, and their treasured obfuscatory system of "justice" (paging Peltier and Mumia). The bozos have awakened the working classes of the USA driven them to the streets.
No telling where this will end. March 1917 led to October 1917. Yes, the big bosses are terrified.