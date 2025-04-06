Good lord — and happy Sunday! Do you know what you all did yesterday? WHAT WE ALL DID YESTERDAY? Tens and tens of thousands of us in the streets in every major city across the nation. Check this out — these are the scenes in the Twin Cities in Minnesota, in NYC and LA and Boston, in Philly and Chicago and Seattle, in Lansing, Michigan and Houston, Texas and Palm Beach, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia and Columbia, South Carolina, and in Washington, D.C…. This is America:

And that’s just a teeny tiny taste of what happened EVERYWHERE yesterday. There were thousands in Detroit and Buffalo and Cleveland and Dallas and Austin and Tulsa and St. Louis and Milwaukee and beyond. And it wasn’t just the metropolitan areas — all day I was getting photos and emails and texts from all over the country… over a thousand in Traverse City. Massive crowds in Cincinnati and Pasadena and Lexington and Missoula and Des Moines and… you get the picture because YOU were there in each of these places and far beyond. People in over 2,000 cities and towns and villages all across this country took part. And THIS is just the beginning. We are only just getting started.

You are not alone. We are not alone. There are more of us than there are of them. Build your communities. Find your people. Organize, Organize, Organize. And fight back. In little ways and big ways. This is the French Resistance. This is up to us.

And to celebrate our successful day of protests, I wanted to share with you the third batch of Trump Portraits that so many of you have been sending. I think I’ve now received well over 2,000 submissions. Every single one of them has brought a smile to my face. Most of them made me chuckle. Some of them are kind of disgusting, but I get it — these are portraits of a guy who is kind of disgusting so you can’t really blame the artist.

If you missed the earlier selections that I shared, you can check them out here:

And if you scroll down below, you will see the third collection of these portraits that I am sharing today — another three dozen gorgeous works of art. Even though Trump may have evaded any kind of punishment for trying to steal an election, overthrow the government and give boxes of classified documents that he was storing in a spare bathroom to our foreign adversaries — every single one of you have still managed to capture him perfectly in these triumphant paintings and pictures. On behalf of the Trump administration, I thank you.

Now — before we get to this newest round of portraits, I want to share another message with you, this one about a special election in California:

Friends in Oakland and in California, One of my dearest friends and longtime collaborators for all that is good, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, is running for mayor of Oakland!

Barbara has been a longtime fighter for peace, civil rights and equality. As you all know, when George W. Bush decided to start two wars — the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq — there was but one member of Congress that stood up and said, “No.” More specifically, it was only one member of the House of Representatives that refused to go along with Bush’s invasion of Afghanistan: There was not a single Senator that had the courage to vote “no.” And, of course, that brave soul was Barbara Lee. That vote was the beginning of what became the longest war in American history. Her “profile in courage” will be remembered by historians in the decades and the centuries to come. In my lifetime, I have witnessed very few elected officials of her caliber. The special election for the mayor of Oakland is on April 15th. I sincerely ask you to vote for her and to support her in any way that you can: Volunteer to knock on doors for Barbara in Oakland. Or, if you can, donate to her campaign. Oakland is truly one of our great American cities. So many good people from Oakland have done so many good things to try and make this a better country. Please do whatever you can to support Barbara Lee in becoming the next mayor of Oakland, California. Yours, Michael Moore Filmmaker and Citizen

Okay… now let’s turn our attention to the latest batch of YOUR portraits of Donald Trump!

Here we go!

“What a Fool Believes (or: It’s What’s Inside That Counts)” — Scott Niesen

— Anonymous

“His Dance Incited Idolatry & Damnation” — Ja9

— Lori in Wisconsin

“Bedtime for Donald McDonald” — Mac Mechem

“Embers of November” — Oliver Comstock Reynolds

— Barrie Short

“Inherent Strings Attached” — John Hampshire

— Lana P.

“The Bully” — Jennifer Hereth

“The Monster Must Go” — Caren Shapiro

“Boulevard of Grok’n Dreams” — Val Athanassiou

“Hi Mike, this was hilarious fun. I read your Substack this afternoon at work and I couldn’t wait to go home and rope my hubby in to drawing portraits with me.” — The Ropps.

— Clyde

— Susan Sullivan

“Stubbie” — Debra Jenks

— Julie Wilkinson

Pam Woolway

“I’m the Only One Who Matters” — Vin

— Richard Gaca

— Renae Modeas

"A portrait of the First Felon devouring everything that belongs to We The People” — Marilyn Letchworth

— Michelle Chaet

— Mary Liz Tippin-Moody

“Loose Screws & Lost Marbles” — Viki Mammina

— Brett Aronowitz

“The Fish Rots from the Head” — Scott Provonche

— Matteo Zabrucky

“Will They Love Me More with a Mustache?”— daveo

— Jim Ferguson

“Witch Hunt” — Joseph

— Anne Whiteside

“The Orange Cucaracha” — Terry Graff

— Christine Tringali Nunes

— Dee Hooker

“Poetic Justice” — Jonathan Machen

Crowd Photos — Getty Images: Joseph Prezioso, Anna Moneymaker, Jeff Kowalsky, Giorgio Viera, Charly Triballeau, Tim Evans, Ronaldo Schemidt, Lisa Lake, Carol Lee Rose, Barry Brecheisen, Etienne Laurent, Mat Hayward.

Barbara Lee Photos — Getty Images: Chip Somodevilla, The Washington Post

