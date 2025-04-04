Wow! Wow! Wow! I am overwhelmed by the response from well over 1,000 amateur and professional artists with their Donald Trump Portrait submissions to my Art Contest!

The other day, I told you all about Trump’s temper tantrum over a perfectly adequate painting of himself that has hung in the State Capitol of Colorado for the past 6 years. He has demanded that Colorado take it down and that he be given a “better portrait.”

Better portrait? I asked all of you, “Hey, if all he wants is ‘better’, heck every single one of us can do at least better!” And, wow, did you prove me right! I have been so inundated with some of the finest renditions of our current President that I’m confident it will drive him to declare that we are the greatest nation of artists the world has ever seen!

Please take a few minutes to gaze and gasp at some of these pictures, drawings, paintings and sculptures I have received! All of them are deeply respectful and reverential of what some say is the greatest President America has ever had, a lot of people are saying it actually, and these outstanding portraits of Donald capture his spiritual and strongman essence.

And, on a personal note, may I say, the number of you who depicted his mouth and face being a literal butthole is truly impressive — and much more than I asked for or needed to see. Thank you.

Today, I’m sharing a collection of the first 35 of these images as selected by our panel of art judges. I will share another three dozen tomorrow — and even more after that. They are still flooding in! Keep sending them: mike@michaelmoore.com.

I will continue to share your submissions in various formats. You can share it with your name attached or you can share it anonymously. All this great artwork must be seen and shared. Maybe we need to do a coffee table book. Or maybe we need a wing at the Smithsonian. A whole wing of portraits of Donald Trump! Perhaps someone reading this has an art gallery and would offer their space for a special “Michael Moore Presents: PORTRAITS OF POTUS—America’s Art Attack for Democracy.”

Gallery owners wishing to host a show, contact me at mike@michaelmoore.com and put the word ‘GALLERY’ in your subject line and I can provide you with a link to download these images at their full resolution, and I can promote your exhibit across my social media and its nearly 10 million subscribers.

Yes, Trump deserves his own show! Many shows! Lots of shows! All the shows! It would make him happy. These portraits will make him happy.

Donald, you can see it in these fabulous and heartfelt works of art. You’re the best! Fight! Fight! Fight!

“Chump Portrait” - Larry V.

“Better Trump Portrait” - Robert Marvos

“I Take No Responsibility” - Steven Skollar

“Deli Don” - Barbara Matthews

- Elisabeth Brook

- Rin Carroll Jackson

“Greetings from Mexico” - A.V.

“Make Trump Go Away Again.” - Jane Katan

- Teri Petrzalek

Plus — as you take in all these portraits — I need you to make a plan for this coming weekend. There are MASSIVE protests being organized all across the country. The biggest one is this Saturday in Washington, DC. But there are ones in every major city in every state, there is one in your town, or in the town the next county over. Get your friends together. Load up a car. Make signs! Pack a lunch, maybe take a face mask, bang the drums and spread the word. Find protests near you and more details here:

Now… back to the portraits:

- Luis in Florida

- Bonnie Bard

- Noah Scalin

“No garbage was harmed in making this.” - Brenda Reiss

- Pam Malkson

“Blockhead” - Alyson S.

- Connie Muscenti

- Anonymous 7-year-old

- Bee Adams

“Pronouns: I, Me, Mine” - Susan Ogden

- Pasadena Pete

I’m serious about these protests! There’s one near you! Go! Bring friends! Make friends! Network and build community! Organize! There are more of us than there are of them. Let’s F***king Go!

- Patsy Sherrod

“He Hates Bad Portraits” - Lana Peck

- Soybeing

- Tom Miller

- Eva S.

"Corruption of the Flesh" - Turlo Griffin

- James Kelly

- Yana

- Lana P.

- L. Chapman

“Taz Trump” - Anne Sperling

- Anonymous

- Legos, by an 8-year-old

- Barbara L.

