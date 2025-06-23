Please vote for Zohran Mamdani for Mayor. An amazing human being, a fighter for justice, and finally a chance to have a mayor who’s on the side of the people. He will tax the rich and make life easier for the poor. Working people will run this city, not the Oligarchs. How does a creep like Andrew Cuomo (who just moved to the city last year to run for mayor) even think he should ever hold office again? Oh. Right. We elected his doppelgänger as President in November.
Stop the madness. Vote for Zohran!
Photo credit: Madison Stewart
Every little bit of sanity and compassion that we can claw back from the precipice is worthwhile. Fingers crossed and prayers for Zohran tomorrow. As an ex-New Yorker who was forced to leave in 1990, I hope for a bright new day in the city that never sleeps.
Win the Senate and House, Impeach and Prosecute
ORGANIZE ORGANIZE ORGANIZE!!!!!
ORGANIZE OVER THE COMMON GOOD DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM. JUST READ THE PLATFORM BULLET POINTS. ORGANIZE!!!!
ALLEGIANCE TO OUR PLATFORM AND THE CANDIDATE THAT PROMOTES OUR PLATFORM!
GOOGLE YOUR STATES DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM TO READ IT!
MAKE AMERICA GRATEFUL AGAIN!
The Democratic Platform IS the Preamble to Our Constitution
The Preamble
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.