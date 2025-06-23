Please vote for Zohran Mamdani for Mayor. An amazing human being, a fighter for justice, and finally a chance to have a mayor who’s on the side of the people. He will tax the rich and make life easier for the poor. Working people will run this city, not the Oligarchs. How does a creep like Andrew Cuomo (who just moved to the city last year to run for mayor) even think he should ever hold office again? Oh. Right. We elected his doppelgänger as President in November.



Stop the madness. Vote for Zohran!

Share

Photo credit: Madison Stewart

Leave a comment

** In order to have a troll-free, hate-free comments section — and because if there’s one thing I know about my crazy haters, they would rather spend an eternity in hell with Marjorie Taylor Greene than send me $5 if forced to become a paid subscriber — my Comments section here on my Substack is limited to paid subscribers. But, not to worry — anyone can send me their comments, opinions and thoughts by writing to me at mike@michaelmoore.com. I read every one of them, though obviously I can’t respond to all. The solution here is not optimal but it has worked and my Comments section has become a great meeting place for people wanting to discuss the ideas and issues I raise here. There is debate and disagreement, but it is refreshing to have it done with respect and civility, unfettered by the stench of bigotry and Q-anon insanity.