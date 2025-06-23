Michael Moore

Michael Moore

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luana's avatar
Luana
Jun 23

Every little bit of sanity and compassion that we can claw back from the precipice is worthwhile. Fingers crossed and prayers for Zohran tomorrow. As an ex-New Yorker who was forced to leave in 1990, I hope for a bright new day in the city that never sleeps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tom Kurhajetz's avatar
Tom Kurhajetz
Jun 23

Win the Senate and House, Impeach and Prosecute

ORGANIZE ORGANIZE ORGANIZE!!!!!

ORGANIZE OVER THE COMMON GOOD DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM. JUST READ THE PLATFORM BULLET POINTS. ORGANIZE!!!!

ALLEGIANCE TO OUR PLATFORM AND THE CANDIDATE THAT PROMOTES OUR PLATFORM!

GOOGLE YOUR STATES DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM TO READ IT!

MAKE AMERICA GRATEFUL AGAIN!

The Democratic Platform IS the Preamble to Our Constitution

The Preamble

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
140 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Moore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture