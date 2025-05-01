Michael Moore

Michael Moore

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Nathiel's avatar
Susan Nathiel
1d

Thank you, thank you, thank you. The Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, day of atonement, asks atonement of individuals. We need a day of atonement as a nation.

Unfortunately we as a nation, like Donald Trump, never ever admit wrongdoing. And unfortunately because of that inability, that unwillingness, we can never be whole.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jason McCaffrey's avatar
Jason McCaffrey
1d

This is a powerful piece, Mr. Moore. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
82 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Moore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture