Friends —

Before we get to the second round of your portraits of Donald Trump, let’s deal with this historic day that’s happening tomorrow, Saturday, April 5th:

Mass Protests All Across America!

Click here to find a protest near you.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Trump will learn what it means to win by a measly 1.61%. Spoiler alert: You don’t have a mandate. What you have is nearly half, or more than half, of the country taking to the streets to stop you.

We will not be ignored, we will not remain silent, and we will not sit idly by as Trump and Musk and this confederacy of dunces (or is it a confederacy of confederates? It’s hard to tell) bankrupt Social Security, tank the economy, kill Medicare and Medicaid, defund our teachers, destroy our safety net, attack our college students, and round up and deport our neighbors.

Everyone must be in the streets. Most of you live less than an hour or two (or a block or two) from where these protests are happening. Every major city in the country is holding a protest. Every major town, too! From the villages of Alaska to the hamlets of New England, from the county seats in the Deep Red South to township halls across the Upper Midwest… this protest is EVERYWHERE.

Grab a piece of poster board, make a sign, or print up one of these portraits below and glue it to some cardboard. We need everyone in the streets everywhere — lifting our voices so loudly together that the entire world will hear us. The local media, in the places that still have that, will cover this and the national media will be forced to follow suit.

Find a protest near you NOW:

Call your friends. Make a plan. Load up the kids. Hit the streets.

The people in charge don’t seem to be doing much to save us. But what else is new. We’re going to have to do this the way we’ve done everything else, the way we have always done it — by ourselves and together. There are more of us than there are of them. Don’t ever forget it.

And now…

As promised, I am including a second batch of the phenomenal portraits you’ve all been sending me of President Trump. The level of creativity and care you have shown in Trump’s desperate hour of need is breathtaking. He was so hurt and so vulnerable when he tweeted last week about wanting a new portrait — “Nobody likes a bad picture of themselves,” he cried — and you have all come through for him, offering him so many wonderful portraits to choose from — and I haven’t even had a chance to look at the ones that have come in so far today. So, here are another three dozen or so perfect portraits of the man who calls himself Donald and the Donald who calls himself “a man.”

Michael Moore Presents: PORTRAITS OF POTUS—America’s Art Attack for Democracy. (Part 2)

— Michael Feeley

— Cathy Hull

— Peter Chintis

— Adam Bissonnette

—Susan Curry

— Bonnie Brady

— Sara

“Checkmate” - Steve Cotherman

— Billy

— Ron Roundy

“Profile in Corruption” - Nancy Bardos

— Zach Daniek

— Trine Camilla Andresen

— June

Jim Ferguson

— Margaret Leonard

— Pickles Perkins

— PJ Miller

— Michael Zabrucky

— Brett Aronowitz

— Heidi S.

— Mark Hiblen

— David Bardwick

Ken Eatherly

— Jan Mayberry

— David Virgien

— Joe Johnston

—Tim Williams

— Sam

— David

— David

— Joanne Desjardins

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in” — Terry Graff

— Peter McClard

— Mary K.

ICYMI: Check out the first 35 portraits of Trump submitted to my ever-growing collection “Michael Moore Presents: PORTRAITS OF POTUS—America’s Art Attack for Democracy”:

Portraits 1-35

