Friends,

This Saturday — April 19th — there are nationwide protests being organized EVERYWHERE.

In state capitols, major cities, in the town square, and outside the county courthouse. There is a protest near you. If for some reason you cannot find one — start one. Do not sit this out!

Here are the links to help you find one near you:

Here is the mission statement for this weekend’s nationwide protest, from We (The People) Dissent:

On April 19, 1775, colonists confronted the British at the Battle of Lexington and Concord—the shot heard round the world. On April 19, 2025, millions of everyday Americans will rise to defend that for which they fought—freedom against tyranny. This time, we carry not arms, but signs.

We will not raise a barricade;

instead, we must lift our voices.

Instead of marching to the tempo of drums,

we will march to the echo of our hearts crying for justice.

Get up! Get out into the streets! Everyone, everywhere! Let’s F***ing Go!

If you missed the last one on April 5th, now is your chance. And if you were one of the MILLIONS AND MILLIONS of Americans who were in the streets on April 5th — Let’s get Back Out There!

And this time, bring along three or four friends who’ve never been to a protest before or who didn’t go to the last one. We need everyone up and out and in the streets.

And to celebrate this mass movement of the people, here are three dozen new portraits you’ve sent me of our dear President, Felonious Trump:

— Yoshi Tani

— T.D. Robinson

— Norman Quebedeau

— Cathleen Constance

“Evil Wins” — Bil Mikulewicz

— Norman Quebedeau

“Hate the Hater” — Sister Phelan

— PH2

— Sara Barry

— Elizabeth D.

“Mr. Trumpsicle” — Ashlee Howard

— Kate

— Sandra Camomile

— Ida Van Dam

— By Vickie Patson, Maggie Perkins and Lisa Perkins

— Laurie Eisenhardt

“Big Baby” — Robert Dickhoff

— Denali Brooke

“ChatDJT” — Anonymous

— Greg Webb

— Mike Stevens

— John Kachik

— David Stradal

— Karen E. Gersch

— Else Hamayan

"Flush Him Down His Golden Toilet" — Christine Rooney

— Bobbi K.

— Zoey Platt

— Norma Markley

“Hannibal Trump” — Jonathan Pearlman

“I’m Melting” — Scott Siedman

— Tyler Bowen

— BHLind

— Greg Johannes

