PROTEST EVERYWHERE — Saturday, April 19 — Every city, every county, every town, everywhere! Freedom Against Tyranny!
Plus... 36 Brand New Portraits of 'Sad Tariff Loser' Donald Trump
Friends,
This Saturday — April 19th — there are nationwide protests being organized EVERYWHERE.
In state capitols, major cities, in the town square, and outside the county courthouse. There is a protest near you. If for some reason you cannot find one — start one. Do not sit this out!
Here are the links to help you find one near you:
FiftyFifty.one — the folks who started the movement.
Here is the mission statement for this weekend’s nationwide protest, from We (The People) Dissent:
On April 19, 1775, colonists confronted the British at the Battle of Lexington and Concord—the shot heard round the world.
On April 19, 2025, millions of everyday Americans will rise to defend that for which they fought—freedom against tyranny.
This time, we carry not arms, but signs.
We will not raise a barricade;
instead, we must lift our voices.
Instead of marching to the tempo of drums,
we will march to the echo of our hearts crying for justice.
Get up! Get out into the streets! Everyone, everywhere! Let’s F***ing Go!
If you missed the last one on April 5th, now is your chance. And if you were one of the MILLIONS AND MILLIONS of Americans who were in the streets on April 5th — Let’s get Back Out There!
And this time, bring along three or four friends who’ve never been to a protest before or who didn’t go to the last one. We need everyone up and out and in the streets.
And to celebrate this mass movement of the people, here are three dozen new portraits you’ve sent me of our dear President, Felonious Trump:
If you missed the previous collections of Donald Trump Portraits:
** In order to have a troll-free, hate-free comments section — and because if there’s one thing I know about my crazy haters, they would rather spend an eternity in hell with Marjorie Taylor Greene than send me $5 if forced to become a paid subscriber — my Comments section here on my Substack is limited to paid subscribers. But, not to worry — anyone can send me their comments, opinions and thoughts by writing to me at mike@michaelmoore.com. I read every one of them, though obviously I can’t respond to all. The solution here is not optimal but it has worked and my Comments section has become a great meeting place for people wanting to discuss the ideas and issues I raise here. There is debate and disagreement, but it is refreshing to have it done with respect and civility, unfettered by the stench of bigotry and Q-anon insanity.
April 19th Will Be A Day of Reckoning The People Will Be Heard. Everyday, since Trump’s unwelcome return to the White House, a fresh bucketful of effluent flows from the Oval Office. The mad wanna-be king and his infamous black Sharpie have been pumping out an endless assault on democracy, via the mountainous stack of Executive Orders prepared by the Heritage Foundation’s 920 page guidelines in Project 2025. None of this should come as a surprise, except to a few of his unsuspecting MAGA cult members, who by now are starting to feel some of the ill effects of the Trump 2.0 revenge tour. In his thirst for retribution, Trump has lain siege to almost all the bastions of civil society. His narcissistic and psychopathic tendencies are the cruel bullying tactics of an insignificant and insecure man. One who despite his many false claims of extensive wealth and savvy business acumen, is still regarded as an outlier by the old money societal set. Trump has always demanded loyalty and adoration from the peons that surround him, but his rule by fear has left him as emotionally isolated in adult life, as he was during his childhood. Since his youth, his heartless father and his ruthless mentor Roy Cohn have tutored Trump that winning at all costs is the most important achievement in life. That it doesn’t matter how many people you betray, humiliate or swindle as long as your greed is momentarily satiated. Despite his upbringing of worshipping the almighty dollar above all else, Trump never fully developed much credible business skill. He has been bankrupt 6 times, including 2 casinos, which is an unheard of feat in that lucrative business. Many of his business forays from Trump Steaks to the fake Trump University, have been penalized and revealed as con games. The Trump family are forbidden from operating a charity in New York, due to fraud. Earning money legally has never been Trump’s forte. In fact, he has made a profession out of testing the elasticity of the rule of law. Whenever he encountered difficulties with obtaining permits or labour for his grand building schemes, Trump sought assistance from New York’s Italian mob. During the 1980s, when banks finally saw through his self-inflated financial charade, he turned to money laundering for the Russian mob, to finance his garish lifestyle. Somehow, despite his questionable past and non-existent ethics, he managed to secure the Republican nomination and elevate his crooked ass to the highest office in the land in 2016. By spewing racism, hate and decrying immigrants as vermin, he endeared himself to the fringe factions that encompass MAGA. For the next 4 years, America was subjected to rule by the least classy man to ever hold the office of president. His entire term in office was tainted by cruel policies and misguided management, resulting in 2 impeachment attempts and countless other court challenges. Trump’s term in office only furthered the divisions between U.S. citizens. Even when he lost the 2020 election, the public’s collective sigh of relief was quickly stifled by the realization that he wasn’t going anywhere. His false claims of a stolen election and his fomenting of the January 6th insurrection were just the beginning. For the next 4 years Trump’s despised traitorous image dominated the daily news cycle, as a constant irritating reminder of his malignant character. Once again, America and the world find themselves under the thumb of a this deranged coward, who is intent on destroying all that is good. Trump immediately reminded us of his criminality as soon as he returned to the Oval Office, by pardoning the 1500 treasonous perpetrators of the J6 assault on the nation’s capital. The onslaught of E.O.s, aimed at neutering every government agency by removing any official that would defy his illegal orders, further demonstrated his utter contempt for the rule of law. Emboldened by the brain trust of the nefarious Heritage Foundation, Trump set out to effectively eliminate any obstacle to his supreme power. Through threats and intimidation he has cowered much of the judiciary. The judges who have defied him have simply been ignored and discounted in smear campaigns calling for impeachment. If unchecked, the detainment and persecution of minorities and foreign students will continue, as will the demonization of immigrants. The future holds the promise that anyone who opposes the current regime, will be deported to gulags on foreign soil, without due process or recourse. The early capitulation by corporations, law firms and academic institutions has only added fuel to the fire threatening to incinerate the American experiment. The gutting of federal oversight and law enforcement agencies will serve to remove all restraints against the destruction of civil society. The contemptuous dismantling of charitable programs and environmental agencies will turn America into another tin-pot dictatorship intent on raping and pillaging the natural wonders of the U.S. and its neighbours. While Trump is focussed on amassing a fortune in crypto grift and bribes from foreign countries and business executives alike, he has released the scourge of DOGE to further consolidate his grip on power. The incalculable amount of data harvesting being done by Musk and his minions is the greatest threat to national security the country has ever seen. That Russia and perhaps China has access to the hoards of confidential information on every U.S. citizens via Musk, is a chilling realization. None of this is being done to enhance efficiency of government, but rather to destroy democracy from within. Unless they are stopped soon, Trump will join his dictator peers in ruling over America with an iron fist. Tomorrow the people speak. Their voices will be amplified by outrage at the indignities inflicted upon them by a cancerous administration seeking to render the constitution null and void. The thunderous echo of their disgust will be heard. They will scream out loud for the indignities inflicted upon Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the countless other innocents being unjustly persecuted. They will make their stand in defence of the sacred rights and freedoms guaranteed by the constitution.They are not the left or the right. They are the righteous, and they will defy Trump and his cabal of sycophant loyalists, who seek to condemn them to servitude. They will engage in a protest that may well shape the future of the United States of America, as well as the democratic countries of the world. I wish them Godspeed and extend my sincerest gratitude for their unwavering dedication and their steadfast perseverance. Thanks for reading john king! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please , Please make
a coffee Table book I will
buy gladly ! ❤️🇱🇷 Now let’s get rid of the do do down the Trump toliet !