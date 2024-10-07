Trump Is the American Bibi. The World Does Not Need a Double Bibi.

Even One Bibi — Who After the Slaughter of October 7th Then Created the Slaughter of October 8, 2023-October 7, 2024 — Is Too Much. The Current Slaughter Is the One You and I Fund and Arm. Who Will Forgive Us? Vice President Harris, Please, Tell Us You'll Fix This.

One year ago today, I (and the rest of us) awoke to the devastating news that over 1200 civilians — mostly Jews — had been slaughtered in Israel, and lay dead in the streets.

On today's episode, I not only reflect back on that fateful day, but I also uncover the uncomfortable truths that surfaced in the days, weeks and months that followed, that led us to where we are today:

In the years leading up to October 7th, Netanyahu backed millions of dollars being sent to Hamas in the hopes it would help them fight the Palestinian Authority. That’s right. Netanyahu and his fascist War Council were helping to fund Hamas. Outrageous. Sick. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/10/world/middleeast/israel-qatar-money-prop-up-hamas.html?unlocked_arti le_code=1.QU4.eW8J.fes1l_m5XyD6&smid=url-share

In the days before October 7th, Netanyahu removed Israeli soldiers, who were there on the border with Gaza to protect Israeli citizens who lived nearby. Days later, those same Israeli citizens were attacked and killed by Hamas. And while many of them spent up to 14 hours that day hiding in shelters, calling and begging Israeli police and military to come save them, they were met with silence and left to die.

Hamas kidnapped over 250 people and transported them 2-10 miles into Gaza, an area and population roughly the size of Queens, NY. The Israeli government knows exactly where they’re at and have not rescued them (just imagine 250 Americans being kidnapped and held in Queens and after a year, neither the NYPD nor the U.S. Army had gotten them out of there). Instead, the Israeli army has been nonstop bombing this Queens-sized area where their own people are being held hostage. Would you support bombing (obliterating) Queens if a group of terrorists were holding your grandmother, your son, your loved ones?

My friends, we are being played. Netanyahu has had only one thing in mind: An ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. His plan has been to use our tax dollars to fund & arm an off-the-rails mass slaughter of innocent Palestinians. And now, his new plan is to drag us Americans into a war with Iran. Anyone here want to sign up for that? This is how we honor the dead of October 7th?

In this podcast, now only 4 weeks away from November 5th, I also cover the latest lies and vitriol coming from the American Bibi, Donald J. Trump. And I reveal the negative effect of our unwavering support of Netanyahu on the Michigan voters, and I plead with Vice President Harris to do whatever she can, right now, to end the madness in the Middle East. Or, at the very least, tell the American people, the majority of whom, like her, support an immediate ceasefire, that she is going to do right by us and fix this as soon as she holds real power.

Finally, today is the LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE in the following states:

Arizona

Georgia

Florida

Ohio

Texas (no online registration)

Arkansas

Indiana

Kentucky

Mississippi (no online registration)

Tennessee

If you live in any one of the states above — or in Missouri, Oklahoma, Delaware, South Carolina, Oregon or West Virginia whose voter registration deadlines are later this week — check your voter registration online TODAY and make sure you are registered to vote! And if you aren't, or know someone who isn't, get registered NOW. There's only a few hours left.

