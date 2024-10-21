“I’M NOT JOE BIDEN” Prove it. Please.

It appears there’s no love lost between these two.

With just two weeks left until the election, Vice President Harris still won’t clearly say what she’ll do differently from Biden to end the U.S. taxpayer-funded slaughter of Gaza’s civilian population. Every poll shows the American people want a ceasefire now. If that’s what the people want, and you want to be their president, why won’t you support what the people want? They don’t want us to be Netanyahu’s bank and arms dealer. Why is that so hard to understand? Why are we risking losing Michigan and the election?

Kamala. Please.

Photos by: Kenny Holston-Pool, Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

