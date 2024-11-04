The Tables Are Turning and It's About Time

Friends,

It’s the eve of the 2024 election, with just about 30 hours to go until the polls close, and I am feeling… honestly… pretty damn good.

And who knows — if we keep our foot on the gas and Get Out the Vote until the polls close tomorrow (Tuesday) night, we just may wake up Wednesday morning feeling… well… pretty f**king great.

Let’s do this!

— Mike

P.S. Join me LIVE on the Substack app today (Monday) at 4:30pmET with my good friend, and the Congressman from Flint, Dan Kildee to discuss where the race stands in Michigan. For more info on how to tune in, click here.

Photo by: Noah Berger via Getty Images

Music:

"Turntables" — Janelle Monáe

