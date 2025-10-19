Manistee, MI

Friends,

What a powerful incredible day it was yesterday all across the U.S. (and the world)! Early estimates are that over 7 million protesters in all 50 states came out to take a stand against dictatorial rule, fascism and a corrupt administration that continues to break the law and violate numerous human rights and our Constitution.

The turnout was massive, from crowds well into six digits in big cities to the hundreds who showed up in the smallest towns and villages — some places that had NEVER seen any sort of protest, let alone anything with numbers like those.

Rochester, NY - Annette Says: “Residents of Valley Manor, independent living apartments on East Ave, decided to have their own No Kings protest. Fifty people, about half their population, showed up.”

In one small village near me in northern Michigan (pop. 500) over 1,000 people lined the main road! “There were more people here than Oktoberfest!” said one neighbor. I asked, “Where did the 1,000 come from if the total population is 500?”

“That’s exactly what I thought,” she replied. “I asked a number of them where they were from and it was clear people from all over northern Michigan drove an hour or so to get here! One family even drove down from Canada!”

Note to Canadians: thank you so much for standing with us. But be careful — the border guards have been warned to be on the lookout for Canadian “terrorists and Hamas sympathizers.” I guess ever since you so forcefully rejected our generous offer to become the 51st State, all 40 million of you are now on the Watch List! [If it helps, many of us have been secretly rooting for the Blue Jays this weekend, on the road to what we humbly call the WORLD Series.]

Here’s my two happy takeaways from the No Kings protests:

Many groups showed up with signs and banners advocating for numerous specific causes. Often that hasn’t worked so well as it can lead to a lack of a singular focus. Not so yesterday! Instead, it created a beautiful mosaic of all the things we believe in: Democracy, women’s reproductive rights, loving treatment of our immigrant neighbors, support for the Palestinian people, saving the planet, and ending corporate greed, the patriarchy, and all forms of bigotry. This did not look like a disheveled all-over-the-map protest. It looked CONNECTED — one for all and all for one! A Big Thread that ran through the huge crowds that had gathered! A beautiful sight. Please, more of this!

THE HOMEMADE SIGNS! Amazing! Outstanding! Brutal! Hilarious! The old days of protesting with everyone handed a pre-printed sign with boring, inane, tired slogans and rhetoric are now officially over, thanks to all of you! Earlier this year, after Donald Trump demanded a portrait be taken down because he didn’t like it, I sponsored a nationwide homemade art contest encouraging all of you to create your own true and unflinching portrait of Donald Trump. HUNDREDS of you responded and sent me pics of your satirical, audacious works of art. They were fantastic!

So yesterday, I asked you to send me photographs from the NO KINGS protest you were going to attend. Hundreds of you sent me moving photos, some of them very simple, of what it looked like on a day when America decided to get up off the sofa, leave the house, and demand that the destruction of our government cease immediately. Below, I have posted a number of the hundreds of pics many of you sent me yesterday and today. So awesomely cool. Thank you! All of you! More to come very soon. We are on fire and we will stop Trump and his thugs.

And if you think that for some reason we can’t pull this off, well, there’s always this crowd (see the photos after this paragraph) which has taken a solemn oath to defend the Constitution and protect us from all enemies, foreign AND domestic. Call me crazy, but I have this weird feeling they may be the first to step up and help us:

I dunno. Just a guess. That they probably hated being called “fat” and “suckers & losers” and spoken to as if they were two-year olds. Oh, the poor two-year olds who must now grow up in the midst of all this madness!

Let’s do this for them.

Sincerely yours, with no kings, queens, or luxury jumbo jets from Qatar,

Michael Moore

“D” in Art Class

3rd Grade

St. John’s Elementary School

Here are some of the pictures from the NO KINGS rallies that you sent in to me yesterday and today…

Salt Lake City, UT

Chestertown, MD

Lancaster, PA

Greensville, ME

Castine, ME - Kevin DeBeck says, “we had 150 people from a town of 900!”

Grand Rapids, MI

Eugene, OR - Phyllis Reasoner says, “Forty people, two dogs. We couldn’t join the thousands who marched in downtown Eugene, but we can still protest. We chose to protest near our senior living apartments.”

Elmhurst, IL

Boone, NC

Apache Junction, AZ - Carolyn Adams says, “the big story from our little town protest is how MAGA trucks came by our line, revved their loud engines and gunned their stinker cars to make smoke billow out on us. They sat at the intersection being as as obnoxious as they could. Our side said we love you, we will vote for your freedom too.”

New York City, NY

Paris, France

Anchorage, AK

Portland, OR

Fresno, CA

Seattle, WA

Oakland, CA

Ottawa, Canada

Wheeling, WV

Wasilla, AK - Terry Koch says, “held in Wasilla Alaska, home of the 2nd biggest embarrassment, Sarah Palin, where 1000+ participants attended.”

Cheboygan, MI

Pittsfield, MA

Bend, OR

New York City, NY

Montpelier, VT

San Luis Obispo, CA

Evergreen, CO - Gwen Jordan says, “Over 700 turned out for No Kings protest in Evergreen, Colorado— yes the Evergreen who suffered a school shooting last month.”

Gallatin, TN - Rick Sims says, “I live in RED upper middle TN, and went to my local No Kings Protest.”

Columbia, SC

Palm Springs, FL

Dixon, MT

Speaking of your POTUS Portraits, those masterpieces can be found here, here and here — someday I’ll put them all in a real People’s Art Gallery!