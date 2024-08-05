[Podcast Version] NOW, HERE’S HOW WE DO IT: 93 Days to a Better World

Friends,

On this episode of my podcast, I share my latest letter, “Now, Here’s How We Do It: 93 Days to a Better World,” with my podcast listeners — as well as some additional thoughts on the the latest developments in our collective campaign to end Donald J. Trump’s political career.

In this podcast and in the letter, I shared with you the first EASY steps in my 2024 Election Toolkit. These are steps we can all take TODAY! Did I mention, they’re easy! And fun! Things like..

Get your head on straight and put your game face on. Own this one important fact: YOU belong to the Majority! Most Americans have had enough of Trump. Most Americans believe in what Kamala believes in: women’s rights, basic freedoms, Justice for all, a home of one’s own, economic democracy, peace, and a fair shake for all.

Go Public! Take today and write your personal declaration to your friends and family as to why you’re voting for Kamala Harris and the Dems on November 5th. Put a sign in the yard. Sign up to volunteer at your local Democratic Party. There’s much work to be done!

Never forget: You are not alone! But if you vote alone, we lose. Join with other groups and like-minded people to make this election a historic movement to save our Democracy!

Make your own homemade Kamala Harris for President yard sign! You don’t have to wait for the party to get the signs printed. You don’t have to buy knockoff signs from weird websites. Make your own! Get some friends together, get your kids to help, get the neighbor’s kids to help! And when you’re done, take a photo of your new sign in your yard, your window or taped to your car and send me the picture, just like the one at the top of this post — mike@michaelmoore.com.

Listen to the full podcast for all the details or check out my full letter here — and please share it with your friends. Each step involves simple yet powerful activities each of us can do right now to help win this election. But we have to start now.

Thank you for joining me in this movement. More to come!

— Mike

