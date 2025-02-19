28 Days. That’s all it took for people to want to give up a holiday, make some homemade signs and show up in cities all over the country on Monday. There had been no promotion, no permits, little planning, no leaders or celebrities scheduled to speak, and if they had wanted to speak, nobody could have heard them anyway cause in many cities either people forgot to bring a microphone or a loudspeaker, a few brought a bullhorn, no one seemed to be in charge, there was no agenda, no opening act, no pre-planned chants and if there was supposed to be a march to someplace, no one knew where we were going or if we should turn right or left or straight.

In other words, from Tampa to Tucson to Trenton, it was a beautiful sight. Rebellious, random, raucous! With the schools closed, parents brought their kids — and the kids made the best signs. As I looked at all the pix so many of you sent me, I was filled with such joy, and for the first time in many months I thought, “We’re going to be ok.”

My executive producer, Angie Vargos, attended the New York City protest in Union Square, where thousands had gathered and later marched to Washington Square Park. She spoke with a variety of people and I thought it would lift your spirits to hear how some of your fellow Americans spent their Presidents’ Day. (Listen below)

Enjoy! Don’t give up! Better days are ahead! Stay tuned for all sorts of future actions.

— Michael

P.S. Thank you to the Resistance Revival Chorus who led the crowd in NYC in those inspiring renditions of “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round” and “All You Fascists Bound To Lose”!

