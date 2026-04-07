This morning, President Donald J. Trump, a man duly elected by the American people twice, in partnership with Benjamin Netanyahu, a man duly elected by the people of Israel six times, threatened a holocaust.

America, a country 250 years old, and the only nation sick and violent enough to have ever used a nuclear weapon, in partnership with Israel, a nation younger than Mick Jagger and Bugs Bunny, and the only nuclear armed nation in its region, are on the verge of wiping one of the oldest civilizations off the map.

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Iran is the cradle of one of the greatest civilizations this planet has ever seen. While our ancestors in Europe were still figuring out how to build a hut, the Persians had already written the world’s first declaration of human rights, built a multicultural empire that treated conquered peoples with dignity, and were doing math and medicine that we wouldn’t catch up to for a thousand years. These are the people who gave us algebra, medicine, and the theme song to Game of Thrones. Despite harsh government crackdowns and censorship today, Iran still produces some of the world’s greatest filmmakers.

America has been meddling with and attacking Iran since 1953, when we overthrew the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. His crime? He wanted to nationalize their oil industry so it would benefit the people of Iran. Kinda like when Trump got the federal government to own ten percent of Intel by spending $9 billion of our tax dollars on it. We supported Saddam Hussein’s Iraq in their brutal decade-long war with Iran in the 1980s, providing him with chemical weapons and other material support. And, yet, our leaders and our media are stupid enough to keep asking questions like “why do they hate us?” Hate us?! They don’t hate US! WE HATE THEM!

We’re the bad guys! If you didn’t realize that under previous presidents at least Donald Trump has ripped off the mask and shown you who we really are!

Weeks after an illegal, immoral, unjustified attack by America and Israel, America’s terrorist Commander-in-Chief – not satisfied with just killing hundreds of schoolgirls at an elementary school, bombing universities, medical centers, and civilian infrastructure – now wants to go for it all.

The so-called 'opposition party' in the U.S. – the party that initiated and continues to enable the genocide in Gaza and whose Senate 'Leader' Chuck Schumer taunted Trump last year to be more aggressive with Iran – stands by now and watches this horror. Not simply because they are cowards, but because Democratic leadership actually supports this war.

NO ONE IS COMING TO SAVE US. WE MUST DO IT OURSELVES.

THIS MADNESS MUST STOP!

AMERICA’S MILITARY LEADERS MUST DISOBEY ILLEGAL AND IMMORAL ORDERS!

EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US SHOULD BE IN THE STREETS RIGHT NOW DEMANDING THAT THIS MADNESS STOP.

EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US MUST CALL OUR REPS. DEMANDING IMPEACHMENT OF PETE HEGSETH AND CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS!

25TH AMENDMENT NOW!

WE ARE ALL COMPLICIT!

ENOUGH!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

-Michael

A Scene from Fahrenheit 11/9 that Trump’s genocidal threat reminded me of today:

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