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Michael Naify's avatar
Michael Naify
Apr 7

I can't believe how complacent we are in the US.

There should have been a NATIONAL STRIKE!

This is a breaking point! Trump has clearly lost his grip on reality!

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David A.'s avatar
David A.
Apr 7

It's a billion dollar revolver,

Purchased by billionaires

Handed to a billionaire madman.

The revolver has five TACOs. And one madman's bullet.

Spin. Click. TACO.

Spin. Click. TACO.

Spin. Click. TACO.

Will the last sounds the world will hear be

Spin. Click.

?

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