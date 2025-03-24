22 years ago tonight, on the fifth night of our illegal invasion of Iraq, Diane Lane opens the envelope, the audience leaps to its feet, she hands us the Oscar for “Bowling for Columbine” and within 40 seconds a riot ensues. Was it something I said? Because I forgot to thank my stylist? The band is told to drown me out. The microphone is lowered to beneath the floor. I namecheck the Pope and the Dixie Chicks as opponents of the war, the boos are deafening, Scorsese and Meryl Streep cheer me on as I’m escorted off the stage (along with my fellow nominees whom I’ve invited to join me up there in solidarity). In the wings, a group of stagehands have gathered to beat the crap outta me. Harvey Weinstein appears from nowhere, steps in between the hooligans and me and dares them to make another move. He screams for security to get me to safety. They literally carry me away. The Oscar Riot of 2003! Day of the Locusts!

Remember how impossible it felt to stop Bush on March 23, 2003? To stop that war that was already slaughtering thousands of Iraqi civilians? It all felt so hopeless.

But we eventually turned things around. It will happen again. The signs are everywhere! Was that not Bernie taking our next President on a tour of the Western States this weekend?! Largest crowds ever for Democratic socialists in the U.S.!! 34,000 alone in Denver on Friday! Lame-o Dems in a feckless party who can’t fight Trump— pay attention! Your time is up. You will be primaried next year! GenZ and Millennials will be the largest voting bloc in the 2028 Election. They hate the world you’ve handed them. They despise how you let Trump win again! No more!

Thanks to all who are fighting the good fight. We will overcome. There are more of us than there are of them.

