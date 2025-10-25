Michael Moore

Andrea Brecker
4d

I led a No Kings demonstration on October 18th in our neighborhood which is in Manhattan, uptown from Times Square. The demonstration posted on the No Kings website garnered more than 1000 participants for the event on West 125th Street. My motivation for an alternative site was for seniors like me who can no longer manage the walking part of the main Manhattan events or the subway commute. The diverse large and enthusiastic crowd of about 1500 people showed how important local action is. I sent a press release to many media sources, including local NYC ones but none picked up on it. The only coverage was from Columbia Uni’s student run publication, The Spectator.

Sara P
4d

My guess is an economic boycott. Now Spotify stock sank 5 % yesterday when the info came out that they were running ICE requitement ads. Similar to Disney being impacted. It comes down to the info getting out and we know that folks want to do this. They want to make an impact. So hit them buggers in their pocketbooks, they will sit up and take notice. Thanks Michael, good to hear from you!

