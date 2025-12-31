On This Day in The History of Mike:

89 years ago today, General Motors workers in Flint, Michigan, (including my uncle) took over 3 factories, locked the doors, shut down the assembly lines and refused to come out until GM recognize their union — and give them a 5¢ an hour pay raise. 44 days later, GM caved, the strikers walked victoriously out of the factories, the UAW was born — and from that day on and in the years afterward, the working class would own their own home, drive their own car, attain free health and dental care, take 4 weeks paid vacation each year, get a free union lawyer if they needed one, and send the kids off to college and a better life. According to many historians, what we call the “middle class” was born on this night. Until this moment there existed only the rich… and all the rest of you serfs.

A group of sitdown strikers peer from the windows of the Chevrolet Plant in Flint, Michigan in December of 1936 after the start of a 44-day strike of General Motors auto workers. The workers hold up signs and an dummy with a sign on it reading, 'G.M. Stool,' hangs from the window. (Photo by Anthony Potter Collection/Getty Images)

And on a happier note: 40 years ago this week, I survived a terrorist attack at the Vienna airport where I was changing planes. At exactly the same minute, another group with guns and grenades attacked inside the Rome airport. Between the two airports, 19 people were killed and 138 were wounded.

