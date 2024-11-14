If you stop and think about it, we’ve come up with a lot of doozies in our history. Like the genocide of 20 million Native Americans. Or the enslavement of 12 million kidnapped Africans. Or us invading Vietnam and killing 4 million Asian people for no reason at all. We are not a good people. We have a non-stop cavalcade, a sordid laundry list of evil deeds that led us directly to last week, to the point where we the people, by popular vote, elected a 34-time convicted felon, a fascist, and a civilly-charged and convicted sexual abuser to be our 47th president of the United States. And we did so after he clearly and quite honestly warned us that he was going to do a mass round-up and deportation of nearly 15 million people. And that he would consider executing people he referred to as “the enemy within” (i.e. his political opponents and those who were disloyal to him).

It’s possible that history may be kinder to us if, next time, the working class doesn’t see our candidate campaigning with Wall Street billionaires. Or having to watch the campaign celebrate being endorsed by war criminals. And not having our side enthusiastically funding and arming the slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent women, children and elderly in a land we call “Holy” in the months leading up to an election where we are seeking to defeat someone who “admires” Hitler’s generals. Oh — and we commit to getting just 1% more of our people who voted with us last time, to vote with us next time.

Until then, here are my suggestions of other things for each of us to do, in our own personal time, to recharge, reboot, and revitalize our spirit before we head back into the fray. Try these:

** In order to have a troll-free, hate-free comments section — and because if there's one thing I know about my crazy haters, they would rather spend an eternity in hell with Marjorie Taylor Greene than send me $5 if forced to become a paid subscriber — my Comments section here on my Substack is limited to paid subscribers.