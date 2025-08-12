Meet the next Mayor of New York City — Zohran Mamdani! I often live on the street where he’s standing in this clip below. Take 30 seconds and watch him tell the evildoers — i.e., the corrupt Landlords — what he’s going to do to them:

That’s right. This is the 33-year old candidate whom the majority of New Yorkers voted for in the June Primary! In a landslide!

Mamdani — the Democratic Socialist! (Sorry, I just like shouting “BOO!!!” at the filthy rich every now and then because the only word that scares them more than “TAXES!!!” or “TAP WATER!!!” is “SOCIALISM!”)

And Mamdani’s a Muslim! Who rightly calls what Israel is doing “a genocide.” He wants the US to stop funding and arming it. He supports — as does most of the world — the international boycott, divestment and sanctioning of Israel for its war crimes.

And now, for the part that the media has buried:

Here in this place, the city so nice they named it twice(!), New York, New York — the largest Jewish city in the world outside of Israel — the latest polls show Mr. Mamdani is poised to win the Jewish Vote in a landslide come November. According to a poll last week by Zenith Research, 43% of all Jewish voters are voting for Mamdani.

Only 26% say they would vote for Cuomo who, after losing the Primary, is now running as an independent.

In fact, almost one-quarter of all Orthodox Jewish voters plan to vote for Mamdani.

In July, Cuomo was recorded at a private event at a synagogue admitting and lamenting how badly he had lost to Mamdani, saying:

“I would wager that in the primary, more than 50% of the Jewish people voted for Mamdani.”

The way we win — and the way Mamdani won — is with a class-based economic message that promises affordable housing, a livable wage, no one goes hungry and there are free buses like they have in Boston, Baltimore, Savannah, Missoula, Albuquerque, Tucson, Raleigh, Richmond and two dozen other U.S. cities. Imagine in the town or city where you live if someone like this was your Mayor.

And why not!

I swear there is a Zohran Mamdani where you live. She is personable, inspiring, smart, a hard worker and an organizer who will bring out the vote. You need to find that person and get them to run. Or maybe you’re that person!

Whatever the case, we’ve been exposed to so many pathetic politicians over the years, that this section of our brains, when it hears the word “candidate,” it sees a picture of Mitch McConnell or Eric Adams or Kristi Noem.

The Truth is, when a competent progressive runs for office, they often win. That’s because most of the voting public already takes the liberal or progressive position on most issues (read the facts here). In the rural town where I spend much of my time, in the 2016 Democratic Primary, Bernie not only won the state of Michigan, he won my town by a vote of 65% for Sanders and 33% for Clinton. I can swear there aren’t more than 6 people locally who would call themselves a “socialist.”

Many of you would be surprised by how well you’d do if you ran. And if not you, then convince the beloved coach of the high school girls basketball team to run! Or a hometown hero who saved the community swimming pool! Or that Iraq War vet who came back and told the people at his church “Bush lied to us. There were no weapons of mass destruction. And Saddam had ZERO to do with 9/11!” Your neighbors admired his honesty and courage. They’d all vote for him.

But back to New York City. Mamdani isn’t the Mayor yet. He has to win the General Election in November. The ultra rich are forming a dozen PACs and have already raised millions of dollars to stop Mamdani at all costs. The old guard of the Democratic (“We Lose Elections!”) Party have refused to endorse Mamdani — even though he won the DEMOCRATIC primary! Chuck Schumer. Hakeem Jeffries. Governor Kathy Hochul. Senator Hillary Clinton. President Bill Clinton. Not one of them has endorsed him. Proving once again how out of touch they are and begging to lose more races next year. It’s absolutey disgusting to see these Democratic “leaders” trying to crush Mamdani’s candidacy. The New York Times announced last year that they would no longer endorse candidates in local elections — but then they decided that Mamdani was such a threat that, just days before the election, they endorsed the idea that no one should vote for him — a desperate attempt to defeat him with no chance for him to respond. It backfired. If anything, it told New Yorkers that the elites were trying to protect their wealth, the high rents they collect from the working and middle class, their immoral tax cuts for themselves — all by snookering the voters into fearing the Muslim candidate. Since his overwhelming primary victory, the media has run one story after another snidely attacking Mamdani with false predictions that the wealthy will soon flee the city and businesses will move to… New Jersey? The local media has tried to scare the Jewish community into believing that they will be less safe with Mamdani — who’s been endorsed after the primary by numerous rabbis and Jewish Voice for Peace. What’s driving them crazy is that the vast, vast majority of young people are not only voting for him, they are knocking on the doors of hundreds of thousands of voters. Never before have this many young adults voted. They’ve had enough.

So, I’m doing what I can to help him. If you want to get involved, go here. He began his campaign with nothing. He initially polled at just 1%! Nobody knew who he was (he’s been a State Assembly member for 5 years) — and now he’s got much of the city behind him.

And get this: He’s only been an American citizen for 7 years! Haha! Yes, this is the candidate who won the Primary! By a record margin for the city’s modern era. I’m guessing he’ll be victorious in November. Many who were full of despair, and stayed home on Election Day last year (thus handing Trump the election), have now been reinvigorated, and fired up due to candidates like Zohran Mamdani.

The country has been in shock after 7+ months of Trump back in the White House. The only way for the majority of the country to take control again is for people like you to rise up, get involved and perhaps either run — or find someone to run — for office. An unknown 33-year old, smart as a whip, born in Uganda, decided he was one of those people.

And now please watch Zohran Mamdani two more times:

zohrankmamdani A post shared by @zohrankmamdani

Photo by: MEGA-GC Images via Getty Images

