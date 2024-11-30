What better way to celebrate losing the November 5th election than by continuing to ignore the will of the American people who oppose Israel’s war on Gaza. Nothing says to the public “we hear you” better than the Democratic Party announcing that “we’re going to kill even more children in Palestine now with your/our American tax dollars.”

And what better way to celebrate the current holiday season — including the one where we feast and remember how the Indigenous people of the Americas saved our lives by feeding us a meal right in the middle of our European ancestors committing the largest mass genocide in human history… AND the upcoming celebration of the birth of the Prince of PEACE, plus the celebration of the Maccabees killing the Syrians who had stolen their land and their Temple with Hanukkah, the “Festival of Lights and thanksgiving,” commemorating the rededication and reopening of the Temple.

But something amazing happened exactly 10 days ago: 19 Democratic and Independent Senators stood up for the first time and voted to STOP the sending of three shipments of American weapons to Israel. It was a never-before rebuke to warn Netanyahu that millions of Americans have had enough of his slaughter of innocent civilians. Of course, to Netanyahu, Palestinians are not “innocent” because, well, they don’t exist. The 1977 manifesto/ charter of his Likud Party makes this very clear:

“Between the Sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty.”

In other words, “From the River to the Sea,” just driving the other way. He intends to remove these non-existent humans from Israel’s occupied territories and push them into the deserts of Egypt and Jordan — and, as we currently witness every day, to exterminate them, preferably when they are infants and children. Saves the trouble of having to do it later. Ask the Germans and the American pioneers. They were both convinced that annihilation was the answer — the Solution — to removing “the problem.”

Please keep in mind that the polls show most Americans these days do not support this war. And I believe that most Americans still believe the following:

1. Ethnic cleansing Is a War Crime.

2. Apartheid Is a Racist System that is a Crime Against Humanity.

3. A Theocracy Is Never a Democracy. Not in Iran. Not in an America run by the Moral Majority or Christian Nationalists. Not in an Israel that has sadly lost its way.

Please take a moment on this special holiday weekend to let your elected representatives know you do not want your tax dollars going to a right-wing government that is hell-bent on civilian mass starvation and death.

Democratic senators should know better. And their behavior in supporting this aggression will only cost them more elections. Voters under 45 and people of color combined (making up nearly half the electorate), have no interest in war and would rather our government spend our money on our schools, our elderly, and our broken health care system. Time to cut Bibi off.

