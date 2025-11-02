Sign up at zohranfornyc.com/GOTV !

This is it. We need ALL hands on deck for Zohran Mamdani! Actually, not just for Zohran — but for all of us.

In the next 48-60 hours we have the chance to change history. To elect the most progressive mayor ever in New York City. But this isn’t just about NYC— Zohran’s election could be a huge turning point for the entire country. We need a LANDSLIDE that will inspire millions.

So I am asking YOU to sign up now to knock on doors for Zohran tomorrow, Sunday 11/2. Go to zohranfornyc.com/GOTV, select “Find A Canvass” and pick the neighborhood most convenient for you.

There are dozens of canvasses across all five boroughs, starting at 9 am. The last canvass goes out at 6 pm, so if you live 3, 4, even 6 hours away — stop reading this and make a plan now. Each and every one of you — whether across the river in New Jersey or up north in Connecticut, from DC to Boston, west of the city all the way to the middle of Pennsylvania — you can leave between 7am and noon and get here. Call a friend or a family member and ask them to join you, if possible.

(If you’ve never knocked on doors for a candidate before, don’t worry— you’ll be quickly trained as soon as you get here and paired with an experienced volunteer.)

I know, I know, you’re thinking, “Wow, isn’t this ask a little too late? The polls are looking good. Zohran’s got this in the bag!”

But in these past few weeks, billionaires have spent tens of millions of dollars against Mamdani in a massive concerted effort by Wall Street hedgefunders, big banks, and real estate developers to prevent what they’re afraid of happening: a democratic socialist — someone who wants to fight the great harm that our economic system causes — may become the Mayor of largest city in the United States. The capital of capitalism, the seat of our major media, and the headquarters of more corporations than any other city in the country.

They’re right to be afraid — the polls say they should be. But as we’ve learned time and time again, polls can be wrong. We’ve all been here before — everything seems to be going our way, until suddenly… it isn’t.

We cannot let that happen again on our watch.

If you've ever bemoaned the fact that Bernie was sabotaged and stymied every step of the way, if you've ever complained that the system is rigged in favor of the rich and powerful, if in the last year you've wondered aloud about what is it that we can do to save our Democracy — THIS is the chance to actually, physically, DO something about it.

My personal ask of you is this: if you can drop what you’re doing tomorrow (Sunday) — please do. Go to zohranfornyc.com/GOTV and sign up for a Sunday NYC door-to-door shift right now.

It’s not hyperbole to say that this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make a difference — a difference that will resonate for thousands of miles up and down and all across this country, inspiring millions and reminding young people that action can matter. And that this youth movement for Zohran can show the older generations that it is categorically, undeniably, a new day in America.

YOU and your friends can be a part of this historic victory just by showing up tomorrow, Sunday. I’m already here in NYC. Please get up in the morning tomorrow and join me and thousands upon thousands of others. If you can leave in the morning and be here between noon and 6 pm, there are numerous places that need your help to knock on 200,000 doors. You can do this all in one day — even if you’re only here for 3-6 hours, and return to be home later Sunday night.

I wouldn’t ask this of you if I wasn’t convinced of the serious possibility of a massive success come this Tuesday, one that will reverberate and help take this country back.

If we succeed it will be a mind-blowing moment in the history of this country.

And you will have been part of it.

Come join me, Zohran, and thousands of others in NYC tomorrow (Sunday) and together we’ll do what’s never been done. We will send a deafening warning to those who think they own this country. It will be heard not just in New York, but around the world. And the possibilities of what may come after this are numerous, necessary and, yes, just possibly, breathtaking.

My sincerest gratitude in advance,



Michael Moore,

Block Captain #1278,

Zohran for Mayor