Friends,

Today I’m announcing that I am strongly endorsing our beloved Dr. Abdul El-Sayed for the U.S. Senate from our great state of Michigan.

In addition to currently being ahead in nearly every poll in Michigan, and of having the support of millions of Michiganders like myself plus thousands of progressives across America — including Bernie Sanders and AOC — and numerous members of Congress (Maxwell Frost, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, former Congressman Andy Levin, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, etc.), Abdul has been endorsed by our great unions (the UAW, National Nurses Union, AFT Teachers Union, IATSE Local 26, United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 951, etc.) and, of course, our allies in stopping the Gaza genocide, the Jewish Voice for Peace.

Abdul isn’t a career politician. He’s an actual medical doctor and health leader. He has spent his life trying to heal people before he ever asked for their vote. The son of Egyptian immigrants, he grew up in southeastern Michigan, where he attended public schools and was the captain of his football and wrestling teams. He’s a University of Michigan alum who went on to earn a medical degree at Columbia University and a second doctorate at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.

What Abdul came to understand is something most politicians never do: a lot of what makes people sick has nothing to do with what happens in a doctor’s office.

The illness starts long before anyone ends up in an emergency room.

It starts when corporations poison a neighborhood and call it business. It starts when politicians slash services and call it fiscal responsibility. It starts when families are buried under medical debt while insurance companies and drug manufacturers post record profits.

Instead of accepting that, Abdul decided to do something about it.

When Detroit emerged from bankruptcy, he helped rebuild the city’s Health Department from the ground up. In Wayne County, he transformed the Department of Health, Human & Veterans Services, helping serve nearly two million Michiganders.

And unlike a lot of politicians, he didn’t measure success by how many press conferences he held. He measured it by whether people’s lives actually got better.

Kids who couldn’t afford eyeglasses got them. Lead was removed from Detroit’s elementary schools. Narcan was put into the hands of people who needed it, helping save lives during the opioid crisis. Polluters who had treated Michigan communities like dumping grounds were finally challenged. And hundreds of thousands of Michiganders trapped under crushing medical debt were given a chance to breathe again through a program that will erase up to $700 million of what they owed.

That’s what public service is supposed to look like.

Not serving the powerful. Serving the public.

He believes healthcare is a human right. He believes working people deserve the dignity of a living wage. He believes corporations shouldn’t be able to buy our Democracy. And most importantly, he has shown the courage to say these things when powerful people would rather he stay quiet.

At a time when too many politicians are asking what is politically safe — or as in the case of Abdul’s opponent who is taking a whopping $40 million from AIPAC and other outside sources! — Abdul is asking what is morally right.

That’s the kind of leadership we need.

This election is about whether ordinary people still have a voice in a system increasingly dominated by wealth and power. It’s about whether Democracy belongs to the people who work for a living — or the people who can afford to buy massive influence.

Michigan deserves a Senator who will fight for us — not the corporations, not the lobbyists, not the billionaire class, not those who support the genocide and the mass starvation of innocent children.

If there’s one thing to keep in mind when the political establishment starts crying about “electability” and about who has the best chance to win in November it is this:

Certain people who run the Democratic party do not want to win because it is a MORAL IMPERATIVE THAT WE WIN or that we MUST elect the candidate who BEST represents the needs and desires of the people of our State. They sadly are beholden to other interests. And they only want to win on their terms — not on yours and not on mine.

This has to end. No more handing victories over to the MAGA Party! How do each of us feel every single time we have to hear that “Trump won Michigan in 2024”? Sick! Enough! We need fresh new leadership to take us into this new progressive era that is sweeping the country!

We have a brilliant candidate in this election who will challenge the corporate and political elites that are burrowed into both parties. For the life of me, how are there so-called “moderate” politicians in the Democratic establishment that take positions like voting for war — meaning they’d would rather LOSE the election to a Republican than see a truly independent, unbought, and unbossed Democrat like Abdul win? My friends, this has to stop.

If a leader like Abdul wants to get our health care out of the hands of private, for-profit, parasitic corporations, and wants to end our barbaric and cruel wars, he is a threat not just to the health insurance industry and the war industry – he is a threat to both Republican AND Democratic elites.

Do not believe the hacks and pundits who try to scare you about “electability” – THEY are the ones who don’t mind losing to Republicans. They only want obedient, corporate-friendly Democrats to win. THEY are the reason Trump won *twice*. And because they’ve sold us out for so many years THEY are the reason that Michiganders have had it — and have now put Abdul El-Sayed at #1 in most polls!

Abdul’s opponent in next month’s primary is pro-war and pro-Wall Street — and because she has made this tragic mistake in misreading the true feelings of the citizens of this Michigan, THIS is why Abdul is ahead. The corporate Dems had 49 years to codify Roe v Wade into law — and DIDN’T! I remember in 2000 attending a meeting of delegates to the Democratic Convention and being ordered by the party hacks: “Don’t talk about abortion — we’ll lose! Don’t talk about guns — WE’LL LOSE! DON’T TALK ABOUT GAYS — OMG, WE’LL DEFINITELY LOSE!!!” And so what happened? We lost and lost and lost. Only when younger voters started to organize did things begin to turn around.

Here’s the truth:

A Democrat like Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is Trump’s and MAGA’s worst nightmare. *We* are the ones who intend to defeat the whole rotten and corrupt system that created Trump and has allowed him to make it even more corrupt, more cruel, and more barbaric.

And that’s why we will win. This is our Zohran Mamdani moment here in the Midwest! This is the time for us and for millions of young voters to shut down the Chuck Schumers and the loser professional politicians who were unable to stop Donald Trump! We will win this Senate Primary on August 4th! We will defeat Big Pharma, AIPAC and Donald Trump’s puppet Mike Rogers in November.

And we will win the battle to make this world a better place for all of us.

— Michael Moore

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Watch this recent interview with Abdul by Katy Tur:

Read or watch this interview with Abdul by Nathan Robinson of Current Affairs:

“The Only Candidate Chuck Schumer Fears”

https://www.currentaffairs.org/news/abdul-el-sayed

If you think healthcare should be a human right, and not a profit-making boondoggle, read Abdul’s plan for how we finally win Medicare for All:

https://bookshop.org/p/books/medicare-for-all-a-citizen-s-guide-abdul-el-sayed/2514c34aa5717f79

And check this out:

https://abdulforsenate.com/medicare-for-all/

If you want to volunteer or find a way to help the campaign, go here:

https://go.abdulforsenate.com/

I will be spending every free minute I have in the next few weeks to send a real fighter for the State of Michigan and for working people everywhere to the U.S. Senate this year. There will be a tsunami of voters across America electing progressives to all sorts of offices. Be part of this! Now is the time to shut the Madness down. Let’s do this together!

Michael Moore

Proud Michigander

Oscar Winner

Eagle Scout

Michigan’s youngest-ever elected official in 1972

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