Michael Moore

Michael Moore

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Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
2d

I have been wondering where you were Michael. Glad to hear your voice! 💔🇺🇸

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Marian Gillis's avatar
Marian Gillis
2d

Listening to Abdul speak with dignity and clarity is moving. He is Kind, Brilliant, and knowledgeable. We be watching you MI, we need scientists in the Senate.

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