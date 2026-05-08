The cast of Suffs

Friends,



I just wanted to give you a heads up that one of my favorite pieces of theater in recent years will be shown on PBS tonight (Friday) and throughout the weekend and the coming week all across the U.S.



It’s the musical about the brave women fighting for and winning the right to vote. It’s called SUFFS (short for “Suffragettes”). It debuted on Broadway two years ago and won two Tony Awards. I saw it and it was incredible. Now it’s coming to PBS. Don’t miss it! I was so moved. The music was great. And to watch this during this moment we are living through — INSPIRING. Just what the gender that makes 82 cents on the male dollar called for!

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My grandmother, Lois Elizabeth Wall, was a suffragette who helped organize the women in my hometown to get the 19th Amendment passed. This was the family my sisters and I were raised by. How lucky we were!



Again, please watch Suffs Friday night or whenever it’s on PBS this week in your neck of the woods. A brilliant, entertaining way to spend a couple hours this weekend.



And keep up the fight against this new war, against the American-funded genocide of the Palestinian people, and everything else this fascist government is up to. We have no other choice.



Yours,

Michael Moore

My grandmother, Lois Elizabeth Wall

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