Michael Moore

Michael Moore

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Bobbi Monnette's avatar
Bobbi Monnette
May 8

Michael - you are a calming voice in the tempest of our present tension. I remember seeing you in person at whatever movie theater premiered "Roger And Me", back in the day. You have since provided fortification for me, from the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. Thank you for your steady voice of reason, resolve, reassurance, rhetorical reprieve.

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Barbara Hart's avatar
Barbara Hart
May 8

Thanks for sharing the beautiful photo of your grandmother. I’d be proud, too.

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