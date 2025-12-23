Friends,

There is one song that stands out as a plea for peace, as relevant this year as it was during the height of the Vietnam War: Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Its release in 1971 was accompanied by a two-year long international campaign for peace in 11 cities, bearing a simple but powerful message:

John & Yoko’s message in Times Square on December 15, 1969 (Bettman via Getty Images)

Sean Ono Lennon won an Oscar last year for Best Animated Short Film. A few days ago he asked me if I’d like to share it with all of you and of course I said yes. The anti-war short is about two soldiers playing chess on opposite sides of a battle, and the pigeon who carries their messages across the battlefield.

Check it out below on YouTube. It’s a very moving film, and beautifully animated. It’s only 11 minutes. Share it with friends and family over this holiday season.

Sean is also using the film to raise money to help kids in conflict zones this holiday season. This has been one of the deadliest times to be a child in this century. Please join me in donating here to War Child to get these kids (in places like Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan) life-saving medical and mental health aid.

It’s now been 3 Christmas seasons since Israel started its campaign of genocide. Over 70,000 Palestinians killed, including at least 20,000 children. That’s literally one child killed every hour. The murder is paid for with our tax dollars.

This Christmas week let’s keep up the pressure to end this genocide waged first by Biden and now Trump and the U.S. Congress. Call your reps at 202-224-3121 and tell them to support the Block The Bombs Act. And remember John & Yoko’s message, and the message of this film: Wars don’t end themselves. Only people can end them. That means you and me.

I’ve included the poster below that we created in November of last year of the war crimes committed by our own elected officials. They include 100% of elected Republican Senators, and far, far too many disgustingly pro-genocide Democrats. (Eight months later, public outrage forced three of them to switch their votes for a new resolution blocking arms to Israel: Tammy Baldwin, Tammy Duckworth, and Patty Murray.) The poster also includes the brave Dems who have voted to end this “aid” to Netanyahu and his apartheid state.

