Friends,

The actual Coup in DC is underway. I don’t want to waste much time writing this when most of you already know that, and because every hour right now is precious.

It is Day 18 of the Coup. If you had been waiting for confirmation of that, there’s no need to wait for the ref to look at the instant replay or make a call to the front office. None of what’s happened in these past 18 days is surprising, as I — like many of you — have been watching all of this unfold since the day he and his spouse rode down the “golden” escalator on June 16, 2015 to the cheers of the hundred or so SAG extras he had hired for the event. This was almost ten years ago.

And none of Trump’s actions since January 20th have surprised me. He is the most “honest” President we’ve had in our lifetime. He has announced over and over what he was going to do should the American people let him back into the White House. He is transparency on steroids. He hasn’t just given us the facts and the blueprint of his long-promised coup, he has done the most audacious thing any autocrat in history has attempted — he has openly BRAGGED about exactly how he was going to pull it off. The more he performed his schtick, the more people thought either “I can’t wait for him to shut down the FBI, the CIA, the Deep State and AOC” or “Everybody should calm down, it’s just Trump! Haha!”

Haha?

You mean, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!”

It’s just a big joke.

Well the joke is on all of us.

His latest announcement of the newest country that he intends to take over — “Gaza, we will own it” — has already shocked the Palestinian people, the entire Arab world, most of Europe, and numerous Jewish peace groups. He has much more up his sleeve.

Trump believes that this is actually his country and can do whatever the fuck he wants to it. Like Gaza, he owns it. What he doesn’t know is that there are literally thousands of us working right now to stop him. We have numerous ways to do that — through the courts, in Congress, mass actions of civil disobedience, police and district attorneys refusing to break the law and joining with us to block the only person the Supreme Court has declared can break the law.

Our work, though, is enormous. But not insurmountable.

Yes, the daily roundup of Brown people from mostly Catholic countries has begun. He hopes to arrest upwards of 3,000 people per day to be sent to Guantanamo or to be deported to other nations. By the end of the year he will have removed 1-2 million people from the US. He will claim that another 3-4 million people will have “self-deported.”

He has also announced his desire to defund and shut down the United Nations. He hopes to exit NATO. He has already removed the United States from the World Health Organization. Let me be very clear about this one. A worldwide bird flu epidemic seems to have begun. To remove ourselves from the World Health Organization, and for him to refuse to let the CDC tell us how many Americans are contracting this deadly virus, these are the actions of a lunatic and the results will be the potential deaths of millions of people. Every one of those people will have family and friends who are grieving. At some point, Mr. Trump, the people will rise up against you.

Now, his U.S. attorney, Edward R. Martin Jr., and the DOJ have announced they will begin arresting anyone who “threatens” actions against this Administration, especially anyone who bears ill will toward Elon Musk. Do not misunderstand the above paragraph as in any way denigrating to Mr. Musk. As is the duty of any society, we must protect our best and brightest.

I, as you can imagine, am already busy on what you would expect me to be doing. There’s no need to send me to Guantanamo yet. Also, what I’m cooking up is not only legal and safe, it is being kept at room temperature per the terms and conditions that I have agreed to sign. (Note to NSA person who reads my mail: According to my lawyer, there’s nothing to worry about as long as the Constitution is being strictly adhered to. Meanwhile, I’ll just be catching up on past seasons of “Below Deck” on Bravo.)

Finally, I want to encourage all of you to read yesterday’s column from Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale University and one of the stars of my film Fahrenheit 11/9.

-Michael.

Miss the obvious, lose your republic

TIMOTHY SNYDER

FEB 05, 2025

Imagine if it had gone like this.

Ten Tesla cybertrucks, painted in camouflage colors with a giant X on each roof, drive noisily through Washington DC. Tires screech. Out jump a couple of dozen young men, dressed in red and black Devil’s Champion armored costumes. After giving Nazi salutes, they grab guns and run to one government departmental after another, calling out slogans like “all power to Supreme Leader Skibidi Hitler.”

Historically, that is what coups looked like. The center of power was a physical place. Occupying it, and driving out the people who held office, was to claim control. So if a cohort of armed men with odd symbols had stormed government buildings, Americans would have recognized that as a coup attempt.

And that sort of coup attempt would have failed.

Now imagine that, instead, the scene goes like this.

A couple dozen young men go from government office to government office, dressed in civilian clothes and armed only with zip drives. Using technical jargon and vague references to orders from on high, they gain access to the basic computer systems of the federal government. Having done so, they proceed to grant their Supreme Leader access to information and the power to start and stop all government payments.

That coup is, in fact, happening. And if we do not recognize it for what it is, it could succeed.

In the third decade of the twenty first century, power is more digital than physical. The buildings and the human beings are there to protect the workings of the computers, and thus the workings of the government as a whole, in our case an (in principle) democratic government which is organized and bounded by a notion of individual rights.

The ongoing actions by Musk and his followers are a coup because the individuals seizing power have no right to it. Elon Musk was elected to no office and there is no office that would give him the authority to do what he is doing. It is all illegal. It is also a coup in its intended effects: to undo democratic practice and violate human rights.

In gaining data about us all, Musk has trampled on any notion of privacy and dignity, as well as on the explicit and implicit agreements made with our government when we pay our taxes or our student loans. And the possession of that data enables blackmail and further crimes.

In gaining the ability to stop payments by the Department of the Treasury, Musk would also make democracy meaningless. We vote for representatives in Congress, who pass laws that determine how our tax money is spent. If Musk has the power to halt this process at the level of payment, he can make laws meaningless. Which means, in turn, that Congress is meaningless, and our votes are meaningless, as is our citizenship.

Resistance to the coup is the defense of the human against the digital and the democratic against the oligarchic. If Musk controls these digital systems, Republican elected officials will be just as helpless as Democratic ones. The institutions that they voted to create can also be “deleted,” as Musk puts it.

President Trump, for that matter, will also perform at Musk’s pleasure. There is not much he can do without the use of the federal government’s computers. No one will explain this to Trump or to his supporters, of course.

A coup is underway, against Americans as possessors of human rights and dignities, and against Americans as citizens of a democratic republic. Each hour this goes unrecognized makes the success of the coup more likely.

