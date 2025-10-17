Visit NoKings.org to find a protest near you.

Sending masked thugs into our cities to randomly round-up people and take them away.

Gutting healthcare that will end insurance to 15 million Americans.

Rigging election maps to eliminate Congressional seats in Black and Hispanic districts.

Making free speech “terrorism” and promising to arrest leaders of the “radical left” as traitors.

A daily spewing of lies, threats, indictments, ending environmental regulations, canceling food and drug safety enforcement, and so much more.

This is all meant to scare us, to make sure we feel helpless and hopeless, to shut us down. To destroy this country.

Tomorrow, Saturday, October 18, history is going to be made by you and I and millions of others. In what many are predicting to be the largest one-day nationwide demonstration in the history of the United States — there are already thousands of marches, rallies and gatherings scheduled in over 2,500 towns and cities across the U.S.! There is one happening near you! To find out the location and time of your local event tomorrow, please go to NoKings.org to find the protest near you. There’s one right around the corner from your home or within a short drive or bike ride!

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the largest expression of free speech we’ve ever had. Time has run out. One year from now, don’t find yourself wishing you had done something. Said something. This is our last chance, the final moment to stop the madness. I implore you to join us. Ten million people are expected to attend! Please be one of them. Take your family and friends!

And if you live in other countries, there are dozens of local protests across the world being held to oppose the global spread of 21st century fascism. Find out where at NoKings.org.

Protesters gather in Chicago for the No Kings protest on June 14th (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

I’ll see you out in the streets tomorrow! Send me pics at mike@michaelmoore.com and I’ll post a whole bunch of them.

We will not be defeated. We will take our country back. There are more of us than there are of them — in the millions!

In solidarity,

Michael Moore

