America, we are here.

1. Thank God this month is over. Now, to prepare for the onslaught, to survive it, then new thinking, we are the majority, flip Congress in ‘26.

Again: We only lost by 12 votes per precinct nationwide! C’mon people!

2. The cost of everything was and still is TOO damn high. What’s the point of Dems trying to convince people that the cost of living is getting better? Or having Dem candidates brag that they are “Capitalists!”? You are proving to the working class that Dems can’t be trusted. Trump never lied about who he really is. Everything we are seeing now from him is exactly what he promised.

3. Early populist promises by Harris were soon quieted or dropped. The people knew she wasn’t serious about offending Wall Street. Hugging billionaires on the stage was akin to her boss hugging Bibi. Yuck and ugh.

4. Trump went to Michigan and stood with Muslims. Didn’t matter that he didn’t mean it. He did it. Harris didn’t. Instead she went and wagged a condescending finger at them and told them to be quiet. And standing there with them in solidarity were scores of Detroiters from Jewish Voice for Peace. A conscious decision to forfeit a critical swing state. If that was the campaign’s attitude toward Michigan, why would they treat Georgia (79,000 Arabs/Muslims) or Pennsylvania (167,000 Arabs/Muslims) any different? Well, it’s one way to win an election — tell an entire ethnic group (over 4 million Arab and Muslim Americans) to go F*** themselves.

5. Trump promised he would end income tax on overtime wages, on tips, on Social Security checks. He said he would lower Credit Card interest rates to 10%. Wow. If you are one of the 60% of Americans who live from paycheck to paycheck this sounded incredible. It doesn’t matter that he didn’t mean it. Working people know politicians are lying to them all the time. It’s more like, if you’re going to make shit up and lie to me, then at least make it good and say it to my face before you make me watch you dance to the Village People. Or wag your finger at me.

6. It’s time to end the Ukraine War. Ukraine won. Putin got his ass handed to him. So many thousands of dead Russian soldiers, sent to their deaths by a madman. How long will the oligarchs let him stay? So Poland and others are now safe. Negotiate the new boundaries. Zelensky should get a medal and a return to TV comedy with a 3-season sitcom order.

7. We need to calmly explain to white heterosexual men that they’re going to be the minority in 2040. Trump told them this truth — but with hate and vengeance. We can do it with love and kindness and offer to help them with their fears. We don’t need the next 15 years to be filled with their violence, packed school board meetings, whining, more whining, and men finally showing up and voting in droves like they did this time. Things were better back when the dude bros thought politics and student council and reading books was for sissies. It was called a man cave for a reason. Let’s bring that cave back and let’s introduce them to those white women who voted for Trump. There’s somebody for everybody!

8. Trump was able to pivot on abortion before the election. He was able to convince just enough white women that things were not going to be as bad as the “woke police” said they were going to be. Of course, they already are. And will be. Women and their male supporters (again, comprising an American majority) have received the message loud and clear. A nonviolent revolt is in the works. (In the meantime, join me in sending donations to groups helping women get safe and legal abortions in states that don’t belong to the SEC.)

9. Trump won both debates. We watched how he won by default in the first debate to a depleted Biden. We thought he lost the second debate because his opponent was bright and strong and likable and honest. But we forgot she was a woman. A woman of color. And that we don’t live in Mexico, a country that has no problem voting for a woman President who also belongs to a religion 99.9 percent of Mexicans don’t subscribe to. Doesn’t matter. It mattered that she was smart. And cared about her people. At least 60 countries have had women presidents and prime ministers. The ones that haven’t include Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Council on Foreign Relations — hardly a bastion of progressive thinking — ranked America #69 out of all the nations on Earth in "progress toward gender parity in political participation.” Not nice. We look like Neanderthals.

10. Dems, the party of writers, actors, filmmakers and storytellers once again had no idea how to tell a story to the American public. Trump told one whopper of a story. We couldn’t even explain why people were paying $20 for eggs or 60% more for a Snickers bar or why, at age 49, they still couldn’t afford to buy their own home! “Don’t blame Capitalism!“ Right.

11. Millions have come to realize that the system no longer works for them. That they’ll never be out of credit card debt, that the Medicare you paid into for 40 years doesn’t cover half the stuff you need, that your boy died in Iraq for nothing, that the police have zero to do with crime prevention and are mostly there to do crime scene cleanup, that no pharmaceutical company is working on the vaccine for the next pandemic and most have stopped working on finding “cures” because where’s the profit if you cure people and they then have no reason to buy pills for the rest of their lives? And on and on. Millions have lost faith. That’s why so many won’t show up to vote. That’s why those who do vote for Trump want to watch him bring the whole thing down. They love the Crazy Cabinet he’s putting together. Crash and Burn it all down, Baby! Fuck the universities! To hell with the environment! Close the FBI! Send a convicted felon and billionaire daddy of my son-in-law to be our ambassador to France! There should be subtitles on the screen underneath Trump when he makes these announcements: I hate this country —and if you haven’t figured that out by now, wait until I pardon P Diddy and make him the head of the Secret Service! This is why you elected me! I am your retribution. l am here to destroy the system that has destroyed you. You’re going to love it!

12. We let this happen. We broke it. We fix it. Stay tuned.

Share

Photo: Getty Images

Leave a comment

** In order to have a troll-free, hate-free comments section — and because if there’s one thing I know about my crazy haters, they would rather spend an eternity in hell with Marjorie Taylor Greene than send me $5 if forced to become a paid subscriber — my Comments section here on my Substack is limited to paid subscribers. But, not to worry — anyone can send me their comments, opinions and thoughts by writing to me at mike@michaelmoore.com. I read every one of them, though obviously I can’t respond to all. The solution here is not optimal but it has worked and my Comments section has become a great meeting place for people wanting to discuss the ideas and issues I raise here. There is debate and disagreement, but it is refreshing to have it done with respect and civility, unfettered by the stench of bigotry and Q-anon insanity.