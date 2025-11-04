Good morning fellow Americans in California, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maine, Ohio, Michigan and others!

There are many elections taking place today across the country. New Jersey and Virginia will elect a new governor. Pennsylvania will vote on whether or not its Supreme Court will retain its Democratic majority. The 18th Congressional District in Texas will elect a new member of Congress to fill the seat of deceased Democrat Rep. Sylvester Turner (one of three House Democrats to die in office this year). There are Mayoral elections today in New York, Detroit, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Jersey City, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and Traverse City, Michigan, among many others. Numerous progressive candidates are running in most of these races.

Share

There are also statewide ballot measures — from one in Colorado to raise taxes on high income earners, to Maine which is hoping to pass a gun control law, to California which is trying to fight what Texas has done in redrawing their electoral map to create 5 new pro-Trump Congressional districts. California’s Prop 50 will negate that by creating five redrawn districts to take away five MAGA-loving Congressmen. (Yes, we need to end this gerrymandered system. We’ve done it in Michigan. You can do it, too.)

To learn more about what’s on the ballot in your state today, go to www.vote411.org/select-state.

Many of these elections today are critical. Please show up and make your voice heard. Now is not the time to give up.

There are more of us than there are of them (see chart below). The party of white supremacy and authoritarianism is praying that we’ll just stay home today. DON’T!! We need you. Let’s stop this madness.

Onward!

Michael Moore

Leave a comment

** In order to have a troll-free, hate-free comments section — and because if there’s one thing I know about my crazy haters, they would rather spend an eternity in hell with Elon Musk than send me $5 if forced to become a paid subscriber — my Comments section here on my Substack is limited to paid subscribers. But, not to worry — anyone can send me their comments, opinions and thoughts by writing to me at mike@michaelmoore.com. I read every one of them, though obviously I can’t respond to all. The solution here is not optimal but it has worked and my Comments section has become a great meeting place for people wanting to discuss the ideas and issues I raise here. There is debate and disagreement, but it is refreshing to have it done with respect and civility, unfettered by the stench of bigotry and Q-anon insanity.