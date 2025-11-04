Michael Moore

Michael Moore

Tom Kurhajetz
Nov 4

Project 2026 If Brazil can do it, so can we!

Win the Senate and House, Impeach and Prosecute.

ORGANIZE ORGANIZE ORGANIZE!!!!!

ORGANIZE OVER THE COMMON GOOD DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM. JUST READ THE PLATFORM BULLET POINTS. ORGANIZE!!!!

ALLEGIANCE TO OUR PLATFORM AND THE CANDIDATE THAT PROMOTES OUR PLATFORM!

GOOGLE YOUR STATES DEMOCRATIC PLATFORM TO READ IT!

MAKE AMERICA GRATEFUL AGAIN!

The Democratic Platform IS the Preamble to Our Constitution

The Preamble

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

The Democratic Party should be the party of Interdependent voters..

Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth (Official Audio)

Rona Topaz
Nov 4

I’m an ex New Yorker and I don’t understand. If the result of these stats are correct, why is Donald Trump President? Is this what he represents? I have my doubts. #confused

