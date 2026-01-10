ICE shot a mom of 3 in the face just after she dropped her 6-year old off at school. Renee Nicole Good was a prize-winning poet from a red state. She was the widow of a veteran. She was also raising her kids to be kind and compassionate. She did missionary work and sang in the church choir.

Trump and his thugs went on TV and called her a “domestic terrorist.” I know of only one primary Domestic Terrorist, and he and his fellow terrorists are about to be removed from Congress later this year. Can we last til then?

There are over a thousand protests, vigils, and other actions to demand an end to ICE on Saturday & Sunday, all over the country. Find the one closest to you here.

They shot a mom of 3 in the face.

Let me say that again, because if that sentence doesn’t stop you cold, something is wrong: They shot a mom of 3 in the face — just after she dropped her 6-year old off at school.

Don’t let this weekend pass by without shouting about it.

Our silence will be deafening.

And history shows — silence is what lets them get away with it.

We cannot wait until November to stop this violence. No one is coming to save us but ourselves.

See you in the streets!

Find a protest near you here!

